What would horror movies be like if the characters were smart? Check out these sensible reactions to ghosts and killers

Halloween may have come and gone, but November is still well and truly spooky season, what with the chill in the air, the dark nights and the sense of impending doom wafting from the US.

Appropriately enough, the good people of TikTok have turned their attention to a scary movie trope – acting like a complete idiot in the face of things that go bump, boo and RAAAAAAA! in the night.

Watch, learn, and remember – it’s always a terrible idea to split up from your friends when exploring the creepy old house.

We’ve all seen behaviour like this in slasher films, right?

We’d want someone like this guy around in a crisis.

It’s tough being a parent.

This TikTok from @infinitevariety1 has picked up a whopping 4.6 million likes, and it might just give you a few nightmares – or just a few laughs.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

I need someone to make a common sense scary movie.

shantiii_

This was even more awesome than any scary movie.

alka6272

THE WAY I WAS PREPARED FOR A JUMPSCARE AT THE END.

.niisaa_2

With my luck if I threw the book it would land open and I’d still get cursed.

Khadija

The conjuring series is so common for characters just watching the entire demon form itself in front of them without running away. like WHAT R U DOING.

rhi

You packed a bag? I’d be like: you can have the house and everything not physically attached to me the second I see it.

Midnight

Last guy is definitely me.

Quophi 900

Sia Goould pointed out the obvious flaw in all these sensible decisions –

“IF THEY DID ALL THIS, THE MOVIE WOULDN’T BE LONG.”

Exactly. If we wanted to see sensible decisions, we’d watch health & safety tutorials.

