News daily mail Meghan Markle

The Daily Mail shoehorned a Meghan Markle angle into the Archbishop of Canterbury scandal and got precisely the responses they deserved

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2024

The Archbishop of Canterbury has finally announced he is to step down following outrage over his handling of one of the Church of England’s worst abuse scandals.

Pressure had been growing on Justin Welby since a report last week of the church’s cover-up of abuse in the late ’70s and early ’80s, which concluded that abuser John Smyth could have been brought to justice earlier had the archbishop formally reported it to police.

An awful, awful story, and one that we mention because of the Daily Mail’s especially eye-opening take on the whole thing.

We’d say wearily predictable, but not even the most hardened Mail watchers could have seen this coming. Could they?

Activate the Meghan angle!

And we’re glad to say it got all the responses it deserved. These people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2