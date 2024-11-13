The Daily Mail shoehorned a Meghan Markle angle into the Archbishop of Canterbury scandal and got precisely the responses they deserved

News daily mail Meghan Markle

The Archbishop of Canterbury has finally announced he is to step down following outrage over his handling of one of the Church of England’s worst abuse scandals.

Pressure had been growing on Justin Welby since a report last week of the church’s cover-up of abuse in the late ’70s and early ’80s, which concluded that abuser John Smyth could have been brought to justice earlier had the archbishop formally reported it to police.

An awful, awful story, and one that we mention because of the Daily Mail’s especially eye-opening take on the whole thing.

We’d say wearily predictable, but not even the most hardened Mail watchers could have seen this coming. Could they?

Activate the Meghan angle!

And we’re glad to say it got all the responses it deserved. These people surely said it best.

1.

That’s quite the angle. The fact he failed to deal with a child abuser is obviously Meghan’s fault. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/O7UgeChRZm — Brendan May (@bmay) November 12, 2024

2.

Holy Moly. Should have known it was all her fault. https://t.co/zzqF6fnwUC — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) November 12, 2024

3.

What the hell has Meghan Markle got to do with it? You bastards are now blaming her for Archbishop Justin Welby covering up a sex abuser’s crimes. You make me sick! pic.twitter.com/ZSJmIXtEZo — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) November 12, 2024

4.

BREAKING : it is Meghan Markle ‘s fault that Justin Welby failed to take action over abuse in the Church of England I fucking give up pic.twitter.com/xBWO1ghamX — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) November 12, 2024

5.

I didn’t have ‘Archbishop resigns because his judgement in 2013 was affected by a couple he met in 2018’ on my bingo card this year. — Aʅιʂσɳ Cɾσɯҽ (@Alisonkc200) November 12, 2024

6.