This fabulous ‘vending machine adventure in 3 short videos’ is surely the most edge of the seat thing you’ll watch this week

Absolute Radio presenter and much else besides Andy Bush has just gone wildly viral after spotting an opportunity too good to miss in a vending machine while he was out and about at a Tube station.

It’s a ‘dangling bag of M&Ms’ that was just begging to be scooped up … but how best to da it?

We’ve all been there at one time or another, and it’s surely the most edge of the seat thing you’ll watch this week.

A vending machine adventure in 3 short videos… pic.twitter.com/bPxY5cNIty — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) November 12, 2024

And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

Dorritos should have been the first choice and also .. i was expecting the dorritos to jam up aswell — Rab (@BioMonkey_) November 12, 2024

Thinking A44 was a good first option…… pic.twitter.com/bwvN5oRlZq — RickyM (@rickymarshall99) November 12, 2024

good content, would watch again. — L (@Lukey67_) November 12, 2024

I don’t know why you didn’t go for A34 in the first place? Unless you secretly wanted A44? £1.40 for A34!!!! — FPLPanda (@FPLpandas) November 12, 2024

Why is this not the Olympics — Tomek Sułkowski (@sulco) November 12, 2024

A44 when A45 was right there — Drew (@DrewOfBorg) November 12, 2024

Just get another bag of m&m’s wtf bro — Lippis Scarfis Maxiumus III (@LlPSCARF) November 13, 2024

Join us again tomorrow for another edition of confectionery Tipping Point with your host, Andy Bush. — GazzaD (@GazzaDee1) November 12, 2024

To conclude …

This is the greatest thriller of all time https://t.co/h4hN4FzSae — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) November 13, 2024

And this.

This is so tense ITV could make a 6-part drama out of it with Sarah Lancashire playing Andy. https://t.co/46Z6FIweBD — Sarah “Sparkling” (@sazenrose) November 12, 2024

If you’re thinking Andy Bush sounds familiar, it’ll either be because you heard him on the wireless or you’ve seen his brilliant thread of ‘irritating public behaviour’ – which you can now buy on greetings cards!

Excited to announce that I’ve joined forces with @BuddyCards to do a gift card series of my Irritating Human Behaviour pictures. Send your family & friends the perfect Christmas message

https://t.co/1vHqQVf8qZ pic.twitter.com/KvdMqpPMVe — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) November 13, 2024

You try infinite creative ways to engage with your audience and then a video of you trying to rob a loose pack of M&Ms from a vending machine gets 4M views https://t.co/rSintxMcMT — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) November 13, 2024

