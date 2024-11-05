Cartoonist Andy Bush’s thread of ‘irritating public behaviour’ just keeps growing – 23 absolute hall of infamers

Life irritating

You might remember a little while ago we featured a thread of pictures drawn by Absolute Radio presenter, podcaster and artist Andy Bush after he put out a call on Twitter to nominate the ‘worst types of public behaviour’.

I’ve decided to draw a series of pictures chronicling the worst types of public behaviour.

Any others I should draw? pic.twitter.com/7O2jB5GIXt — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 1, 2024

He then went and illustrated some of the awful things people contacted him with, and it’s fair to say it’s run and run. And run!

So we returned to it to bring you the 23 he’s drawn so far, surely the most relatable thing you’ll see for a long time.

Here’s a little of all my irritating human behaviour pictures so far..

#1 Trains pic.twitter.com/TvdtqQLmhQ — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 7, 2024

A modern disease #6 pub queuing pic.twitter.com/ObfJFQDo6d — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 8, 2024

The worst of the worst. #7 plane pests. pic.twitter.com/CNFXrbmjjP — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 8, 2024

Do you hate drivers that do this? #8 pic.twitter.com/phgAPl38zs — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 9, 2024

Here’s the latest picture in my series of irritating human behaviour. Do you know someone like this? pic.twitter.com/JKRgzbOW28 — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 10, 2024

Thanks for all your excellent annoying public behaviour suggestions – here’s my next picture (keeping the train theme going) pic.twitter.com/Itlip2IjVi — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 3, 2024

