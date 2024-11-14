Politics nigel farage takedowns
Someone asked ‘Who thinks Farage would be a better PM than Starmer?’ and the internet pulled no punches – 15 favourites
Despite the fact that Nigel Farage appears to be acting on behalf of Donald Trump‘s interests rather than any British ones, a certain demographic seems to think the sun shines out of his every orifice, and they frequently embarrass themselves in public by pointing it out.
For example –
Keir Starmer may not be the most popular PM – in fact, he’s definitely not, by some distance – but people weren’t quite ready to scrape right through the bottom of the barrel. We’re not sure that the answers @Mofoman360 got were the ones they’d have liked. What do you think?
1.
No-one with a functioning brain
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 12, 2024
2.
Single cell organisms https://t.co/6riRGK6xIJ
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 12, 2024
3.
Thick fucks, mostly.
I was gonna say “and racists” but racists are thick fucks.
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 12, 2024
4.
Racists https://t.co/tD9SBPbWuh
— Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) November 12, 2024
5.
That guy who got kicked in the head by a horse? https://t.co/FXDCCFhKax
— Suella De-Vil First Female Reform MP ever (maybe) (@SuellaDe) November 12, 2024
6.
Gobshites https://t.co/ZEoBUjxeOP
— Emma (@scousepie) November 12, 2024
7.
He's not even a good MP, what makes you think he'd make a good PM? Get a grip!!
— M2M® (@MattB_M2M) November 12, 2024
8.
Lemmings https://t.co/82Nt09fZGh
— JoJo (@cojojonudo) November 12, 2024
9.
He'd make a very good doorstop.
— Mike Harding AKA Lord Hardinge of Dribblesdale (@HardingMike) November 12, 2024
10.
Nigel Farage writing this tweet https://t.co/tgAsMR24Gd pic.twitter.com/UxQQqjAYmW
— Ellen (@bwithbitch) November 12, 2024
11.
Grifters
Racists
Possibly people that have experienced head truama
Xenaphobs
Russian leaders
The tobacco lobby
Elon Musk
Reform donors (see Russia)
The ghost of Enoch Powell
Richard Tice fan club
Those who wish it was 1873 again
White supremicists
Did I mention head trauma?
— Clifford (@holte) November 12, 2024
12.
Anyone who is angry & doesn't understand economics or politics.
— Badassmutha #FBPE ⬛♂️ (@dodgson_sally) November 12, 2024
13.
he’d be in the states the whole time
— Liam (@Liamsventures) November 12, 2024
14.
Nope he's a jerk aswell
— Churntank (@churntank) November 12, 2024
15.
Putin? https://t.co/2EaxneGJKz
— Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 12, 2024
It’s not an either/or situation.
Why cant we kick them both out and give @Number10cat the job?
— RettenderZyniker (@RettungsZyniker) November 12, 2024
READ MORE
You don’t have to like Keir Starmer to enjoy his A++ takedown of Nigel Farage which was an instant hall of famer
Image Screengrab