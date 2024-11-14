Someone asked ‘Who thinks Farage would be a better PM than Starmer?’ and the internet pulled no punches – 15 favourites

Politics nigel farage takedowns

Despite the fact that Nigel Farage appears to be acting on behalf of Donald Trump‘s interests rather than any British ones, a certain demographic seems to think the sun shines out of his every orifice, and they frequently embarrass themselves in public by pointing it out.

For example –

Keir Starmer may not be the most popular PM – in fact, he’s definitely not, by some distance – but people weren’t quite ready to scrape right through the bottom of the barrel. We’re not sure that the answers @Mofoman360 got were the ones they’d have liked. What do you think?

1.

No-one with a functioning brain — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 12, 2024

2.

Single cell organisms https://t.co/6riRGK6xIJ — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 12, 2024

3.

Thick fucks, mostly. I was gonna say “and racists” but racists are thick fucks. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 12, 2024

4.

5.

That guy who got kicked in the head by a horse? https://t.co/FXDCCFhKax — Suella De-Vil First Female Reform MP ever (maybe) (@SuellaDe) November 12, 2024

6.

7.

He's not even a good MP, what makes you think he'd make a good PM? Get a grip!! — M2M® (@MattB_M2M) November 12, 2024

8.

9.

He'd make a very good doorstop. — Mike Harding AKA Lord Hardinge of Dribblesdale (@HardingMike) November 12, 2024

10.

11.

Grifters

Racists

Possibly people that have experienced head truama

Xenaphobs

Russian leaders

The tobacco lobby

Elon Musk

Reform donors (see Russia)

The ghost of Enoch Powell

Richard Tice fan club

Those who wish it was 1873 again

White supremicists

Did I mention head trauma? — Clifford (@holte) November 12, 2024

12.

Anyone who is angry & doesn't understand economics or politics. — Badassmutha #FBPE ‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) November 12, 2024

13.

he’d be in the states the whole time — Liam (@Liamsventures) November 12, 2024

14.

Nope he's a jerk aswell — Churntank (@churntank) November 12, 2024

15.

It’s not an either/or situation.

Why cant we kick them both out and give @Number10cat the job? — RettenderZyniker (@RettungsZyniker) November 12, 2024

Image Screengrab