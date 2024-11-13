You don’t have to like Keir Starmer to enjoy his A++ takedown of Nigel Farage which was an instant hall of famer

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage PMQs

Nigel Farage has attracted quite a lot of attention – and criticism – for the amount of time he has spent in the US and pretty much anywhere else other than the Clacton constituency which he was elected to represent,

The Reform UK leader, who travelled stateside for Trump’s election win but has rejected any suggestion he’s ignoring his constituents, was back in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Not only that, he got a question at PQMs.

And we’re very glad he did because Starmer’s A++ takedown was an instant hall of famer.

Keir Starmer to Nigel Farage(Reform MP): ” I’m glad to see him making a rare appearance back here in Britain… I was half expecting to see him on the immigration statistics…” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/U3vLxWRH7m — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 13, 2024

Boom.

Someone kindly explain to Farage, they are laughing at him, not with him. And long may that continue. — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) November 13, 2024

And that’s how deal with clown car Fuhrage — auntieshirley.bsky.social (@aunty_shirley) November 13, 2024

Well played. — Kevin George (@kevinthecakeman) November 13, 2024

Farage laughing, whilst dying inside. — Sarah (@SASR666) November 13, 2024

Starmer is on fire today! https://t.co/9Y9vYcPLTR — Sam (@loulouyoohoo) November 13, 2024

Look hard enough and you’ll find Farage supporters accusing Starmer of hypocrisy …

Less than 12 hours since Starmer got off his private jet… ‍♂️ — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) November 13, 2024

… but is it different if you are prime minister? Yes, yes it is.

