You don’t have to like Keir Starmer to enjoy his A++ takedown of Nigel Farage which was an instant hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2024

Nigel Farage has attracted quite a lot of attention – and criticism – for the amount of time he has spent in the US and pretty much anywhere else other than the Clacton constituency which he was elected to represent,

The Reform UK leader, who travelled stateside for Trump’s election win but has rejected any suggestion he’s ignoring his constituents, was back in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Not only that, he got a question at PQMs.

And we’re very glad he did because Starmer’s A++ takedown was an instant hall of famer.

Boom.

Look hard enough and you’ll find Farage supporters accusing Starmer of hypocrisy …

… but is it different if you are prime minister? Yes, yes it is.

Source @Haggis_UK