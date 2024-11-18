This clip of Elon Musk cracking up at memes while Trump ignores him went wildly viral – 17 funniest and deeply relatable responses

US donald trump elon musk

While his vice president elect JD Vance has been conspicuous only by his absence since Donald Trump’s election win, Elon Musk has been doing a passable impression of a staticy sock. He just won’t leave Trump’s side.

This latest clip of the two of them together proved particularly memorable, Musk apparently cracking up looking at something on his phone while Trump preferred to concentrate on UFC fight in New York’s Madison Square Garden, by all accounts.

And if Musk was trying to get his new best friend’s attention – or get him to look at his Twitter feed or whatever he was looking at – it didn’t end well.

Elon sitting next to Trump tonight, scrolling and cracking up at memes pic.twitter.com/lD9wYbHXWo — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 17, 2024

And these were our favourite funny (and totally relatable) responses.

1.

His exaggerated laugh to bait trump into asking what he’s laughing at… unsubtle, icky https://t.co/ZkBmpM4Yte — Princess Emilia (@emiliuhhhhhhhh) November 17, 2024

2.

You ever go on a boys trip/vacation and your best friend brings a guy from work who sucks ass and you hate him and youve said maybe 10 words to him but your spirit has marked his spirit as an enemy and you can’t do anything about it and he’s trying to show you shit on his phone. https://t.co/fzVSos0swF — jake (@jakebrodes) November 17, 2024

3.

I just know this is the 10th time that day Elon has tried to show Trump a dank meme on his phone https://t.co/SpEoU32YAU — ape attack survivor (@pissvortex) November 17, 2024

4.

The most relatable video of Trump I’ve ever seen. You’re next to some weirdo who doesn’t have any social skills who’s clearly trying to get your attention by overreacting to something. You pray to god that the moment passes and do everything you can to just ignore. https://t.co/Fsm4Xlhk1w — digital rebro style robo dumbass (@REbr0) November 18, 2024

5.

53 year old man cracks up at memes, blissfully unaware that the 78 year old man to his right will fire him by april https://t.co/oNzPtg9LEU — Brooke Carrera (@brookedestroys) November 18, 2024

6.

The Doing Way Too Much kind of laugh when you’re desperately trying to get somebody’s attention https://t.co/B1ma1uGLCg — Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation (@karaokecomputer) November 17, 2024

7.