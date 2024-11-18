This request for the pictures of ‘real England that luckily still exists’ got a hilariously British response – 17 favourite snapshots of modern life

Life Britain

Very possibly @SandyofSuffolk knew exactly what they were doing when they went on Twitter with a request to see people’s pictures of the ‘real England that luckily still exists’.

Or very possibly, of course, they didn’t.

Let’s see your pictures of the real England that luckily still exists. I’ll go first. Wiltshire. pic.twitter.com/EdOcMcq4c3 — Sandy Tregent (@SandyofSuffolk) May 6, 2024

And while some people took it entirely seriously (we’ve only room for one, unfortunately) …

… there were a whole lot more people who saw it as an opportunity for some very British humour. And who can argue with these?

1.

2.

3.

Hull The holy trinity of The Range, B&M, and Home Bargains https://t.co/KfnPJvNDyl pic.twitter.com/eRjRpfEAGe — Salman (@_SalmanAnwar) November 16, 2024

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.