This request for the pictures of ‘real England that luckily still exists’ got a hilariously British response – 17 favourite snapshots of modern life
Very possibly @SandyofSuffolk knew exactly what they were doing when they went on Twitter with a request to see people’s pictures of the ‘real England that luckily still exists’.
Or very possibly, of course, they didn’t.
Let’s see your pictures of the real England that luckily still exists. I’ll go first. Wiltshire. pic.twitter.com/EdOcMcq4c3
— Sandy Tregent (@SandyofSuffolk) May 6, 2024
And while some people took it entirely seriously (we’ve only room for one, unfortunately) …
New Forest pic.twitter.com/DinucZHYSJ
— Pubs & Architecture (@Pubs10984) May 6, 2024
… there were a whole lot more people who saw it as an opportunity for some very British humour. And who can argue with these?
1.
double greggs separated by a casino https://t.co/vri56f4mdi pic.twitter.com/8bMQqdRIrP
— jake (@C0LDREACT0R) November 17, 2024
2.
https://t.co/7vjOIFIihm pic.twitter.com/Kz8GYeztdl
— RondelleHobbs (@RondelleHobbs) May 6, 2024
3.
Hull
The holy trinity of The Range, B&M, and Home Bargains https://t.co/KfnPJvNDyl pic.twitter.com/eRjRpfEAGe
— Salman (@_SalmanAnwar) November 16, 2024
4.
Hull. https://t.co/YVdIdhBXcG pic.twitter.com/gzys5IIppP
— Dave Lee (@davelee1968) May 6, 2024
5.
https://t.co/FNkJkNxbs8 pic.twitter.com/kGkApcZTkv
— waylonz (@wazhlon) November 17, 2024
6.
https://t.co/2fB9oTqENH pic.twitter.com/NvR6vNbaWF
— kramerica industries (@hepimp) May 6, 2024
7.
Leyton https://t.co/NwqWhr7DJH pic.twitter.com/lT5WOxmJnH
— Aidan James (@mcandidate) November 16, 2024
8.
Fagley, Bradford. https://t.co/ZZDAj6jVNL pic.twitter.com/hah4D75Tjg
— Leon Hobbes (@LeonHobbes) May 6, 2024
9.
https://t.co/okYZaURXeO pic.twitter.com/XDshiEeyub
— Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) May 6, 2024