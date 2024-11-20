25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
For the past week, around a million people and brands have signed up each day to the social media site, Bluesky, with a smaller but significant number deleting their Twitter/X accounts.
Despite the arrival of some of the more annoying accounts that people were trying to avoid – we’re looking at you, Kemi Badenoch – there’s a fresher atmosphere than on the other place, and there’s a lot of funny stuff to be found.
We gathered some of the things that have made us laugh so far.
1.
Just once I want to open a breaking news alert on my phone to read that ice cream now leads to weight loss or puppies can live to 100. Is that really so much to ask?
— Andrew Weinstein (@andrewweinstein.bsky.social) November 16, 2024 at 12:18 AM
2.
mugger: How much you got?
me: *looks in my purse and sees two Snickers bars* One Snickers bar.
3.
Pro-tip:
If you schedule the Christmas card photo early on Sunday, don’t expect Merry.
— Heather Thomas (@heatherthomasaf.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 7:29 PM
4.
If anyone is spending Christmas alone this year, please do reach out & let me know. I need to borrow some chairs
— Mhairi McFarlane (@mhairim.bsky.social) December 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM
5.
me [under 40 watching tv show]: this is a good tv show
me [over 40 watching tv show]: i wonder how old everyone is
[later]
friend: did you watch that tv show last night
me: toby jones is 58
— Michael Spicer (@michaelspicer.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 10:03 AM
6.
Yoko Ono's full name is Yoko Or Nearest Offer.
— Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 11:20 AM
7.
“bluesky is an echo chamber” everywhere’s an echo chamber i’m going with the one without cybertruck guys
— soul nate (@mnateshyamalan.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 4:30 AM
8.
Me: do you think I’ll get my harmonica back after the trial?
My Lawyer: I told you ten times not to bring it.
— Nate (@thenatewolf.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 5:08 PM
9.
i thought that was the point
— beccadagoo (@silly.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 11:31 AM
10.
the first rule of no doubt club is don’t speak
— kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) November 16, 2024 at 10:23 PM
11.
I’ve made a lot of friends here since joining bluesky last year, and it’s been wonderful to be part of such a welcoming community, but it’s time to jettison them all now that actual celebs are arriving and I can suck up to them instead
— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 1:08 AM
12.
The one about going for a curry with Sue Pollard, and the one about playing pool with two of the guys out of Aswad.
— trouteyes (@trouteyes.bsky.social) November 16, 2024 at 8:28 PM