25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky funny

For the past week, around a million people and brands have signed up each day to the social media site, Bluesky, with a smaller but significant number deleting their Twitter/X accounts.

Despite the arrival of some of the more annoying accounts that people were trying to avoid – we’re looking at you, Kemi Badenoch – there’s a fresher atmosphere than on the other place, and there’s a lot of funny stuff to be found.

We gathered some of the things that have made us laugh so far.

1.

Just once I want to open a breaking news alert on my phone to read that ice cream now leads to weight loss or puppies can live to 100. Is that really so much to ask? — Andrew Weinstein (@andrewweinstein.bsky.social) November 16, 2024 at 12:18 AM

2.

mugger: How much you got? me: *looks in my purse and sees two Snickers bars* One Snickers bar. — Jo (@whatsjo.bsky.social) November 16, 2024 at 8:28 PM

3.

4.

If anyone is spending Christmas alone this year, please do reach out & let me know. I need to borrow some chairs — Mhairi McFarlane (@mhairim.bsky.social) December 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM

5.

me [under 40 watching tv show]: this is a good tv show me [over 40 watching tv show]: i wonder how old everyone is [later] friend: did you watch that tv show last night me: toby jones is 58 — Michael Spicer (@michaelspicer.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 10:03 AM

6.

Yoko Ono's full name is Yoko Or Nearest Offer. — Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 11:20 AM

7.

“bluesky is an echo chamber” everywhere’s an echo chamber i’m going with the one without cybertruck guys — soul nate (@mnateshyamalan.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 4:30 AM

8.

Me: do you think I’ll get my harmonica back after the trial? My Lawyer: I told you ten times not to bring it. — Nate (@thenatewolf.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 5:08 PM

9.

10.

the first rule of no doubt club is don’t speak — kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) November 16, 2024 at 10:23 PM

11.

I’ve made a lot of friends here since joining bluesky last year, and it’s been wonderful to be part of such a welcoming community, but it’s time to jettison them all now that actual celebs are arriving and I can suck up to them instead — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 1:08 AM

12.