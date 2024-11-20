People have been sharing their scariest memories from kid’s TV – how many of these gave you nightmares?

Entertainment kids tv

For generations now, children’s TV has entertained young audiences with loveable characters from the Clangers to the Teletubbies. However it’s also been traumatising viewers with its terrifying creations.

Whether it’s a house with a giant fact on the side of it or a jarringly dark turn in the plot, it seems there’s no end to the haunting nightmare fuel to be found in kid’s TV. And while these moments and characters are scary, they’re also strangely compelling too.

That’s why Twitter user @Memeulous asked their followers to share the stories, characters and moments from kid’s TV that scared them the most. And they got the ball rolling with a suggestion of their own.

Reply to this tweet with characters/clips from TV shows/movies that scared you as a kid. Can’t remember what show it was on (think it was a CBeebies one) but this fucking house was absolutely haunting pic.twitter.com/GDgp3g6jzb — Memeulous (@Memeulous) November 18, 2024

Here are some of the creepiest replies. Apologies in advance if they re-awaken long-buried childhood trauma…

1.

The monster house movie was a whole fever dream tbh…evil house with a man that kept his dead wife’s remains in the basement? No thanks pic.twitter.com/iOgqck5hR8 — Lou (@Hannibalinchen) November 18, 2024

2.

gruesome tales for gruesome kids, it was traumatising pic.twitter.com/NP4D17beUm — ADX | fattypanda (@fattypanda_) November 18, 2024

3.

The Hash-Slinging Slasher sent shivers down my spine at the mere mention of his name pic.twitter.com/O0RqZqEF7T — RapTalk (@RapTalkv2) November 18, 2024

4.

Hangle from Wizadora. Man he triggered my flight or fight responses. Looks like every nonce science and maths teacher that has ever existed. pic.twitter.com/EReX9DZJs4 — Dunstable Toblerone (@DunstableToble1) November 18, 2024

5.

6.

For me, still traumatic, Metal Mickey, I don’t know why. pic.twitter.com/lwaLzWm49l — Nat (@droutlawqueen) November 19, 2024

7.

8.

9.

Still scared of these at my ancient age pic.twitter.com/uf9PYTG6Yj — Chanxiety (ig:heathermeikeichan) (@chanxiety11) November 18, 2024

10.