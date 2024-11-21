Entertainment jacob rees-mogg

The Meet the Rees-Moggs trailer just dropped and we already need to wash our eyeballs – 16 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2024

Just four months after news of an impending Rees-Mogg family reality series broke, the trailer has arrived – and it looks as though it’s going to be the cringe-fest we’d expected.

Brace yourself.

We suspect its audience will be ten per cent aspirational Tories, dreaming of a life with nannies, and the hunt meeting on their front lawns, twenty per cent journalists who need to write it up, and the remaining seventy per cent hate-watching and repeatedly replaying the part where he loses his seat in Parliament.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Rees-Moggs, meet the Rees-Moggs
They're the modern Georgian family
From the, west of Harptree
Lost a really big majority

[image or embed]

— General Boles (@generalboles.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 5:24 PM

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

We’re begging you not to give him ideas.

