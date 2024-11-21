The Meet the Rees-Moggs trailer just dropped and we already need to wash our eyeballs – 16 favourite reactions

Entertainment jacob rees-mogg

Just four months after news of an impending Rees-Mogg family reality series broke, the trailer has arrived – and it looks as though it’s going to be the cringe-fest we’d expected.

Brace yourself.

The first trailer of 'Meet the Rees-Moggs,' the new reality show following Jacob Rees-Mogg and his family, has been released by Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/V6SaZEBvi6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 20, 2024

We suspect its audience will be ten per cent aspirational Tories, dreaming of a life with nannies, and the hunt meeting on their front lawns, twenty per cent journalists who need to write it up, and the remaining seventy per cent hate-watching and repeatedly replaying the part where he loses his seat in Parliament.

Rees-Mogg knows what he's doing. There's nothing unintentional about him doing a reality show. It's as calculated and self-conscious as The Kardashians but lacks even the nice arses. — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) November 20, 2024

Fuck, and I cannot stress this enough, off. https://t.co/eFGGuZXcXh — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 20, 2024

I think I’d rather watch an episode of Mrs Browns Boys https://t.co/5JxjI8AJke — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) November 20, 2024

JRM has always only been cosplaying being actually upper-class. Now he's descended to the point of having no class at all. https://t.co/m5Vjg3g4gk — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) November 20, 2024

I’d rather staple my scrotum to my eyelids. — Miffy TRUMP IS A RAPIST (@miffythegamer) November 20, 2024

I hope this is structured like a Netflix documentary and we hear his Nannies horror stories of going campaigning with him as a FULL-GROWN MAN https://t.co/shHDovf9M2 pic.twitter.com/Ief50ZP3cC — Ollie || Student Debt Pending (@JarrusYaris) November 20, 2024

I often wonder how we got to where we are, then I remember that swathes of the population venerate these mediocrities and that the media will rehabilitate literally anyone for clicks. https://t.co/HavXJ8tdBa — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) November 20, 2024

Why are we sanitising the people responsible for lying to us and trashing the country? When are we going to learn? And did anyone ask him how that cheaper food promise is working out? https://t.co/G1LXkAobWT — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 20, 2024

Is there an episode where he lies to the queen? https://t.co/ptJsh02h64 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 20, 2024

His gaf is a castle and this is how he chooses to watch telly? pic.twitter.com/hmYwNfNbMw — Simon Murdoch (@Simon_Murdoch) November 20, 2024

This is all Matt Hancocks fault. The govt to reality TV PR redemption is a real slap in the face. https://t.co/2vvA0iXnsS — Amina Ribena (@aminAKActs) November 20, 2024

Who the hell is going to watch a posh Mr Bean — jules (@juloof1) November 20, 2024

Can't wait to watch him eat caviar while telling the common folk how they should live — GARFIELD JP (@GarfieldUtd) November 20, 2024

Behind the scenes footage from Meet the Rees-Moggs pic.twitter.com/8e5NpMmb7B — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 20, 2024

We’re begging you not to give him ideas.

"From Parliament to prime time—what’s next, Jacob? A ballroom dance-off on Strictly?" — Ajmal Raza (@MrAJMALSays) November 20, 2024

