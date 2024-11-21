US donald trump

Trump is stringing along his gullible fans with a new guitar grift – 21 brutally honest notes

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2024

Despite having the backing of the world’s richest limpet, the President Elect is still peddling his overpriced tat to a gullible fan base – and possibly to some non-American rich people who couldn’t otherwise donate.

His latest grift is the Trump Guitar, or rather guitars, because the man who has repeatedly demonstrated that he has no discernible sense of rhythm now has both electric and acoustic guitars named and decorated in his honour, at prices ranging from $1,000 to $10,500.

He posed with one of the American Eagle Trump Guitars, sharing news of the latest opportunity to be fleeced with his faithful followers on Truth Social.

Trump awkwardly holding a Gibson Les Paul-style electric guitar, decorated with an American eagle, and with Make America Great Again up the fingerboard. Text - Coming Soon! The Limited Edition “45” Guitar. Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed! gettrumpguitars.com/

It’s really saying something that the guitar has managed to be the tackiest thing in a photo with such stiff competition.

It struck a chord with the internet – though one with several bum notes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

