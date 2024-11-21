Trump is stringing along his gullible fans with a new guitar grift – 21 brutally honest notes

US donald trump

Despite having the backing of the world’s richest limpet, the President Elect is still peddling his overpriced tat to a gullible fan base – and possibly to some non-American rich people who couldn’t otherwise donate.

His latest grift is the Trump Guitar, or rather guitars, because the man who has repeatedly demonstrated that he has no discernible sense of rhythm now has both electric and acoustic guitars named and decorated in his honour, at prices ranging from $1,000 to $10,500.

He posed with one of the American Eagle Trump Guitars, sharing news of the latest opportunity to be fleeced with his faithful followers on Truth Social.

It’s really saying something that the guitar has managed to be the tackiest thing in a photo with such stiff competition.

It struck a chord with the internet – though one with several bum notes.

You’d think after winning the election Trump would slow down on the grifting but nope….go get yourself a $1,500 electric guitar pic.twitter.com/47SdemUn8O — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 20, 2024

You gotta hand it to him — Trump is unsurpassed in the grifting department pic.twitter.com/EoGzrvEnQk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

If you're looking for a guitar to smash…. https://t.co/jnka3ZvKCt — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 20, 2024

It looks like a Les Paul, but I will bet my last dollar it's a Chinese made knockoff. — April Lee (@I_am_April_Lee) November 20, 2024

Trump can't play a single lick, but now he's hawking guitars. Quick Trump… name a guitarist! pic.twitter.com/uxlpIU85vt — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) November 20, 2024

A very cheap instrument obviously made in China that's stealing a design from an iconic American brand being shilled by the America First guy. Go figure. The grift never ends with this guy https://t.co/JzfcYpADyN — https://bsky.app/profile/jordanvoth.bsky.social (@nadrojhtov) November 20, 2024

America’s huckster president elect is at it again. His latest – Trump Guitars. pic.twitter.com/vDBSAEYDc4 — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) November 20, 2024

Our next president. What a fucking embarrassment. — Ed T. (@EdTNYC820) November 20, 2024

