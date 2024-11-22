Not enough room to swing a mouse – New York’s smallest apartment is still vacant at $2,595 p.m. and nobody’s surprised

US New York

If Seinfeld, Friends and Sex & the City are where you get your impression of how New Yorkers live, welcome to reality, where it will set you back more that $2,500 a month for an apartment that may not have somewhere to put a bed.

Never mind a cat – there’s not enough room to swing a mouse.

TikTok users were, quite rightly, appalled.

1.

A loft bed or Murphy bed is the only answer.

LoriLu Lemons Into Lemonade

2.

I desperately need whoever rents this to make a tiktok so I can see how they set it up.

Delaney

3.

At that cost you won‘t have time to sleep anyways between your 3 Jobs

Fraudingenskirchens

4.

Hear me out. No night stand. Toddler bed. 4 shirts & 2 pants. Winter coat doubles as the comforter.

Dezi.bankz

5.

Remind me again…. why do people move to NY?

Jane Caldwell Carro1

6.

Almost 3k for a space where a bed doesn’t even fit.

Ae Ponce

7.

$2500 for a shoe box is insane.

AaronFamous1

8.

This is when we need that guy that shows the best way to furnish a space I need to see his thoughts on the funk-sway.

Shauna

9.

That should be 12$ and a handshake.

Chris

10.

I’d put my clothes in the kitchen and the groceries in the V thing bc closet is a very strong word for this!

Nathalie Madureira

11.

I love that it’s still unrented. Love this for that landlord.

Just.pants

12.

0 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with washing machine.

Magaly

We’re with Ossa on this.

That should actually be illegal to charge that much for that much space.

