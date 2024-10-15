This video tour of a tiny New York apartment with no toilet will make you grateful for your own pitiful gaff

Life houses New York

If you want to lose hours of your day watching videos, then follow the Interior Porn account on Twitter/X.

It’s one of those accounts that posts videos from across social media, where ordinary people reveal how much they pay in rent and then give tours of their apartments.

For example:

they’re literally living my dream life. Omg. pic.twitter.com/YQvdAjzvSl — INTERIOR PORN (@INTERIORPORN1) October 10, 2024

Anyway, spend long enough watching these videos (as we have at The Poke, for, erm, research) and you’ll come across a wild range of budgets and apartment types, especially in major cities like New York.

This week, one such apartment tour went viral, and for good reason. In the video, we meet this cool-looking woman who says she pays $650 in rent.

What kind of of place can you get in New York City for that price, you might well ask? Well, wonder no more…

her rent is how much?!! I love her energy pic.twitter.com/UBxNE3ZwCF — INTERIOR PORN (@INTERIORPORN1) October 6, 2024

The apartment is obviously a shoebox, with a glorified big shelf serving as the bedroom. But as more than one Twitter/X user pointed out, the apartment was missing a fairly important feature.

I’m sure that sink is the bathroom 100% — عيسى القلاف (@EissaQ92) October 6, 2024

where’s bathroom and shower? — Domnic (@domthedent) October 6, 2024

can’t do it, I couldn’t even do that when I started Uni — Domnic (@domthedent) October 6, 2024

$650 a month to bang your head against the ceiling every time you wake up and share a bathroom with everyone in your building https://t.co/vZzJWsWVbv — samara ⋆. (@itskatemeth) October 7, 2024

the bed space is giving ✨ claustrophobia ✨ — ashy tiddy (@dejamarrrie) October 6, 2024

Waking up from a nightmare and you end up with a concussion. — Carbon Targaryen (@carbonnonoxide) October 6, 2024

It’s really not much different than living in a submarine you got to do what you got to do with this economy — grizz (@griff3682) October 6, 2024

