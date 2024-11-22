‘When did you realise you may be watching the greatest show of all time?’ – 25 NSFW fan suggestions
It’s a simple question that encouraged devoted TV fans to come out swinging for their favourite shows.
when did you realise you may be watching the greatest show of all time?
— Kαмi (@tunechistark) November 5, 2024
And there were a lot of suggestions, starting with:
Veep
1.
https://t.co/jTl0welswp pic.twitter.com/EwVJAs2rqX
— no context veep (@nocontextvp) November 11, 2024
2.
the veep croissant scene pic.twitter.com/fDf0P1w9hP https://t.co/9G8x21WgDM
— Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) November 10, 2024
3.
veep s1 is good but s2e1 midterms is when i knew we were dealing w generationally phenomenal television https://t.co/Yz4cOkcGcN pic.twitter.com/omWcBjECEw
— comfort for kent stans (@comfortkent) November 10, 2024
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
4.
i was losing my mind. danny devito is a gift to this world pic.twitter.com/GvrD8cOttC https://t.co/mP35ViN2IZ
— female dennis reynolds (@FlVESTARWOMAN) November 10, 2024
Derry Girls
5.
“Struck down in her prime” still sends me https://t.co/26QHGt7lQP pic.twitter.com/dm3h73kY8z
— ROSE LANI (@pradamercury) November 10, 2024
6.
the detention scene from derry girls, and this was only their first episode pic.twitter.com/3TEBrcEi4F https://t.co/HKjgrMnsyn
— Sofía (@starkcanarie) November 10, 2024
Bad Sisters
7.
the opening scene of bad sisters (2022) https://t.co/9b3VLEaYin pic.twitter.com/t2K4lrZYWM
— ana (@shivlestat) November 12, 2024
ER
8.
both of these episodes of er made me ascend into another dimension. THATS TELEVISION BABY‼️ https://t.co/fSVSx1kCz4 pic.twitter.com/qVjLxTzPgS
— rachel (@mchalemackenzie) November 10, 2024
Arrested Development
9.
arrested development still taking it 20 years later https://t.co/8ZHpnk3nho pic.twitter.com/m18fYW5yur
— david (@papiquarius) November 10, 2024
10.
The very first episode of Arrested Development https://t.co/T1YxquyUWK pic.twitter.com/Psxkv5cIIj
— Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) November 9, 2024
True Detective
11.
https://t.co/nySLf77cvi pic.twitter.com/qR4fe9p1DR
— Andrew (@Swordfish978) November 10, 2024
What We Do In The Shadows
12.
pic.twitter.com/fk0DtussjE https://t.co/ygZwMUm1Fx
— annie ✮ wwdits spoilers (@lamew1tch) November 9, 2024
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
13.
Let’s be real. https://t.co/4fw2vBRbaB pic.twitter.com/j96VacUZip
— Slayerfest 98: A Queer Podcast (@slayerfestx98) November 9, 2024
14.
“ …” https://t.co/tQK12ikVkU pic.twitter.com/NyZRqbhfQc
— ⚰️ ƁƲƑƑƳ ԼƠƠƘƁƠƠƘ ⚰️ (@BuffyLookBook) November 9, 2024