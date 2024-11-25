Politics Keir Starmer Keri starmer petition

A Tory peer listed all the things Keir Starmer had ‘no mandate’ for and this Labour MP’s A++ comeback beat all comers

John Plunkett. Updated November 25th, 2024

It’s been a while since we’ve written about Dan Hannan, the former Conservative MEP who was a big noise in the Brexit referendum as the founder of Vote Leave.

We mention him again because Hannan has been very much enjoying this online petition which a bunch of misguideds think might actually put pressure on Keir Starmer to call an election just four months after his landslide win.

Hannan’s signed it, obviously, and went on Twitter to explain why he thinks Labour has no mandate on all sorts of issues.

And it prompted lots of totally on-point comebacks.

But no-one said it better than Labour MP, Chris Bryant.

An open goal, you might think, but dispatched with aplomb!

Hannan, in case you’d didn’t know, was given a life peerage after being nominated by Boris Johnson and created Baron Hannan of Kingsclere (in Hampshire) in 2021.

Democracy at its very finest.

