A Tory peer listed all the things Keir Starmer had ‘no mandate’ for and this Labour MP’s A++ comeback beat all comers

Politics Keir Starmer Keri starmer petition

It’s been a while since we’ve written about Dan Hannan, the former Conservative MEP who was a big noise in the Brexit referendum as the founder of Vote Leave.

We mention him again because Hannan has been very much enjoying this online petition which a bunch of misguideds think might actually put pressure on Keir Starmer to call an election just four months after his landslide win.

Hannan’s signed it, obviously, and went on Twitter to explain why he thinks Labour has no mandate on all sorts of issues.

I have signed.

So many things for which Labour has no mandate.

Farm tax

Chagos surrender

Woke national curriculum

National Insurance hike

Drilling ban

Bigger civil service

Four-day weekhttps://t.co/nyomVQpY3G — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) November 24, 2024

And it prompted lots of totally on-point comebacks.

Hang on a moment. Are you the same Daniel Hannan who passionately opposed a second Brexit referendum? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) November 24, 2024

James Cleverly negotiated Chagos in 2022.

Why are you spreading lies and misinformation?? — Sarah (@SASR666) November 24, 2024

Right wingers love executive power except when they're not in power at which point every single decision requires a separate mandate. Lunatics. https://t.co/zwUtONTr6o — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) November 24, 2024

You make me seem reasonable — Jonathan Gullis Parody #GullisIsGone (@JEGullisnotMP) November 24, 2024

I’m sorry Daniel. We’ve just had a general election.

We may not like the results

We may not like what the new government is doing

We’ll have to live with it for some time

But this petition is pathetic .. https://t.co/oJSppINyAr — Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) November 24, 2024

Can we have a petition asking for right wing media to stop printing misinformation and calm down rom their hysterical four month tantrum? — George (@seeyouinpub) November 24, 2024

But no-one said it better than Labour MP, Chris Bryant.

Aren’t you an unelected Lord with ‘literally’ no mandate? https://t.co/XgEefX0CIR — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 24, 2024

An open goal, you might think, but dispatched with aplomb!

Hannan, in case you’d didn’t know, was given a life peerage after being nominated by Boris Johnson and created Baron Hannan of Kingsclere (in Hampshire) in 2021.

Democracy at its very finest.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage said he’d never seen anything like the general election petition and the entire internet responded as one

Source @RhonddaBryant