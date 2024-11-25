Politics Keir Starmer Keri starmer petition
A Tory peer listed all the things Keir Starmer had ‘no mandate’ for and this Labour MP’s A++ comeback beat all comers
It’s been a while since we’ve written about Dan Hannan, the former Conservative MEP who was a big noise in the Brexit referendum as the founder of Vote Leave.
We mention him again because Hannan has been very much enjoying this online petition which a bunch of misguideds think might actually put pressure on Keir Starmer to call an election just four months after his landslide win.
Hannan’s signed it, obviously, and went on Twitter to explain why he thinks Labour has no mandate on all sorts of issues.
I have signed.
So many things for which Labour has no mandate.
Farm tax
Chagos surrender
Woke national curriculum
National Insurance hike
Drilling ban
Bigger civil service
Four-day weekhttps://t.co/nyomVQpY3G
— Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) November 24, 2024
And it prompted lots of totally on-point comebacks.
Hang on a moment. Are you the same Daniel Hannan who passionately opposed a second Brexit referendum?
— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) November 24, 2024
Here’s the mandate, pal! https://t.co/6ZbhWF8kZH pic.twitter.com/0jF5cb06YU
— KatieCurtis (@KatieCurtis) November 24, 2024
James Cleverly negotiated Chagos in 2022.
Why are you spreading lies and misinformation??
— Sarah (@SASR666) November 24, 2024
Right wingers love executive power except when they're not in power at which point every single decision requires a separate mandate.
Lunatics. https://t.co/zwUtONTr6o
— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) November 24, 2024
You make me seem reasonable
— Jonathan Gullis Parody #GullisIsGone (@JEGullisnotMP) November 24, 2024
I’m sorry Daniel. We’ve just had a general election.
We may not like the results
We may not like what the new government is doing
We’ll have to live with it for some time
But this petition is pathetic .. https://t.co/oJSppINyAr
— Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) November 24, 2024
Can we have a petition asking for right wing media to stop printing misinformation and calm down rom their hysterical four month tantrum?
— George (@seeyouinpub) November 24, 2024
But no-one said it better than Labour MP, Chris Bryant.
Aren’t you an unelected Lord with ‘literally’ no mandate? https://t.co/XgEefX0CIR
— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 24, 2024
An open goal, you might think, but dispatched with aplomb!
Hannan, in case you’d didn’t know, was given a life peerage after being nominated by Boris Johnson and created Baron Hannan of Kingsclere (in Hampshire) in 2021.
Democracy at its very finest.
