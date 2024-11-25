Nigel Farage said he’d never seen anything like the general election petition and the entire internet responded as one

Politics election Keir Starmer nigel farage

As you might very well have seen elsewhere, a petition calling for another general election has amassed the thick end – and we really do mean thick – of 2 million signatures.

That’s despite the last election being held on 4 July – you remember – and also that petitions never have (and never will) influence this sort of thing.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here, but we mention it again because of one particular response – you guessed it – from Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage.

This petition has already reached 750,000 signatures in 24 hours. It won’t be long before it passes 1 million. I’ve never seen anything like it.https://t.co/wMHbibpz5V — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 24, 2024

Never seen anything like it, eh, Nigel?

And these people were only too happy to set him straight.

1.

2.

Of course you have – and you know you have: https://t.co/ewM0V3RRcT pic.twitter.com/Se5clpjovx — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 24, 2024

3.

From the same Brexit morons who’ve been saying ‘you lost, get over it’ for the last 16 years. https://t.co/52VEArzBWu — Clive Wismayer (@CliveWismayer) November 24, 2024

4.

Think he missed the one where 6.2m people signed for the revocation of Article 50 and for the UK to remain in the EU… ‍♀️ https://t.co/8IiFGdRvrX — Chilled Bananas (@LoubinWally) November 24, 2024

5.

Farage has conveniently selective amnesia. (Remember how he forgot about meeting the Russian Ambassador) Without Musk’s bots, dodgy algorithms and blue tick clones, a petition for a second referendum got six million signatures https://t.co/fbuh5pezDa pic.twitter.com/6fzDkcECe5 — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) November 24, 2024

6.

if only we knew we could overthrow a government with a petition! Wish someone would’ve told us at any point over the last 14 years of that shower of shite haha! Good luck @Nigel_Farage https://t.co/wGfJddoa0a — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) November 25, 2024

7.

8.

Remind me, was this the guy who said Brexit was the will of the people and vehemently opposed a second referendum? https://t.co/k5nyXGi3hB — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) November 24, 2024

9.

Petition idea: All MPs must open a constituency office within 30 days of being elected otherwise this will force a by-election. https://t.co/IKfVTAOR7b — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 24, 2024

And in the (un)likely event he still wasn’t listening, here it is again in close-up.

Or if you like it especially NSFW.

You’re such a fucking twat. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 24, 2024

