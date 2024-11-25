Politics election Keir Starmer nigel farage

Nigel Farage said he’d never seen anything like the general election petition and the entire internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated November 25th, 2024

As you might very well have seen elsewhere, a petition calling for another general election has amassed the thick end – and we really do mean thick – of 2 million signatures.

That’s despite the last election being held on 4 July – you remember – and also that petitions never have (and never will) influence this sort of thing.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here, but we mention it again because of one particular response – you guessed it – from Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage.

Never seen anything like it, eh, Nigel?

And these people were only too happy to set him straight.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And in the (un)likely event he still wasn’t listening, here it is again in close-up.

Or if you like it especially NSFW.

READ MORE

A petition calling for a general election has almost 1.8 million signatures and a cat in Hell’s chance of achieving its goal – 24 eye rolls

Source @Nigel_Farage