This satirist’s skit of ‘Facebook moms’ reacting to Wicked completely fooled half the internet

TikTokker @sammyopamp – Sammyop – has a recurring comedy character based on those trad wives who post warnings on Facebook about the dangers of Trick-or-Treating (random people handing drugs disguised as sweets to children, apparently), Harry Potter (a descent into black magic, obviously) and clothing decorated with rainbows (the LGBTQ+ recruitment drive).

She recently unleashed her Facebook Mom review of Wicked and it was an absolute instant classic.

Feast your eyes and ears on this.

“My 12-year-old fell off the roof trying to fly on a broom.”

We think she nailed it. In fact, we know she nailed it because people have been unironically stitching her post with criticism.

Other gullible TikTok users left these comments –

1.

It’s called WICKED….

Heather Verbree

2.

Have you seen the play? Wicked is not a kids movie.

FeeFee5120

3.

What movie were you watching? The Exorcist?

Jamin on the one

4.

OMG, stay home and watch PBS.

Markrsn

5.

You obviously never saw the broadway musical.

UrbanXplorerIDaho

6.

Are your serious? This is all on you.



7.

Too bad this is a new story and wasn’t a book or play for years before it came out.

Michael Hickerson

Not everybody had the wool pulled over their eyes, however, and many couldn’t quite believe the comedy wasn’t obvious to everyone.

8.

GURLLL THEY WAY I ALMOST DIDNT CLOCK THIS AS SATIRE.

Andres M

9.

Satire is so easy to spot how are people not getting it?

g

10.

Honestly, you’re so convincing.

Hikey It takes me an hour to do this with a straight face.

sammyop

11.

The way I deleted what I was about to say……

semisingsong

12.

The hash tags were such a comfort for me I was genuinely concerned.

Lu

13.

You will be…popular. You’re gonna be popularrr.

Aye Tech Girlie

14.

Yall there’s a hashtag that reads #satire. Take a breath lol.

Thom Warren

15.

You had me in the first half.

Bianca

It’s not the first time Sammyop has fooled the internet with her too-convincing Facebook Mom. Here’s what she had to say about Deadpool.

Give her a follow, so you don’t miss any of her comedy gold.

