This interview with the stars of ‘Wicked’ is going viral because nobody has a clue what anyone is talking about

The promotion for the new movie version of the musical Wicked over the last few weeks has been a lot.

But this one clip of an interviewer talking to the movie’s stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande might just be an all-timer in terms of weird, meaningless guff.

The interviewer says: “I’ve seen this week people are taking the lyrics of [the song] ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

To which Erivo responds with a bizarre degree of emotion: “I didn’t know that was happening. That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”

At this time, Grande, who looks like she’s about to burst into tears, then touches Erivo’s finger for support.

If you’re absolutely baffled by what is meant by “really holding space” with a song, you’re not the only one.

1.

A couple posts of people holding space for the lyrics and feeling power in that? What does that even mean — Nat (@Nartaniel) November 21, 2024

2.

Am I on ketamine? What’s going on? — Juggalocalism (@telftweets) November 21, 2024

3.

everytime I see them together I feel like im watching an addict couple on the streets that are only together because theyre both addicted to the same drug and cant stay away from eachother I cant explain it — Benadryl Wife (@benadrylwyfe) November 21, 2024

4.

God I hate musical theater https://t.co/b3maMaPkaf — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 21, 2024

5.

LMAOOOO THEY ARE SO DRAMATIC SHE BARELY SAID ANYTHING — ሶስና (@sose_na) November 21, 2024

6.

I’m completely mesmerized by this clip .. it’s almost like they are speaking a language I don’t understand . I can’t catch the sense of it for a single moment. I’m not understanding the words or the feelings or the energy at all. It’s amazing https://t.co/eU35OoMzvf — Daniel Liu (@danieldayliuis) November 21, 2024

7.