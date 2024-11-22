Entertainment movies

This interview with the stars of ‘Wicked’ is going viral because nobody has a clue what anyone is talking about

November 22nd, 2024

The promotion for the new movie version of the musical Wicked over the last few weeks has been a lot.

But this one clip of an interviewer talking to the movie’s stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande might just be an all-timer in terms of weird, meaningless guff.

The interviewer says: “I’ve seen this week people are taking the lyrics of [the song] ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

To which Erivo responds with a bizarre degree of emotion: “I didn’t know that was happening. That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”

At this time, Grande, who looks like she’s about to burst into tears, then touches Erivo’s finger for support.

If you’re absolutely baffled by what is meant by “really holding space” with a song, you’re not the only one.

