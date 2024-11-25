‘What’s something completely normal today that would’ve been considered witchcraft 400 years ago?’ – 24 examples of modern day sorcery

Life r/AskReddit

When we think of progress, it’s usually in terms of technology: imagine a medieval farmhand trying to get to grips with a Nintendo Switch. However, a lot of things that would freak out a feudal peasant have no need of electricity or a screen. Reddit user BiggieTwiggy1two3 asked:

‘What’s something completely normal today that would’ve been considered witchcraft 400 years ago, but not because of technology?’

Which prompted people to jump in with the type of thing that would have had you on the ducking stool before you could say ‘broomstick’.

1.

”In 18th-century Europe, the then new practice of reading alone in bed was, for a time, considered dangerous and immoral. As reading became less a communal, oral practice, and more a private, silent one – and as sleeping increasingly moved from communal sleeping areas to individual bedrooms, some raised concern that reading in bed presented various dangers…’

That is the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever heard.

‘…such as fires caused by bedside candles.’

Oh, I guess that makes sense.‘

–KevinCastle

2.

‘CPR.’

–EmmelineTx

3.

‘Being a magician, especially card tricks.

‘Is…this your card?’

‘BURN HIM! BURN THE WITCH!”

–CatacombsRave

4.

‘Being openly left-handed maybe?’

–Hugh_Biquitous

5.

‘Moonwalking.’

–krunowitch

6.

‘Choosing to live single and childless as a woman.’

–Narwhal_Accident

7.

‘Break dance and beatboxing.’

–ShiftingBaselines

8.

‘That trick where it looks like you pulled your thumb off.’

–stegosaurer

9.

‘Epilepsy.’

–CapsizedbutWise

10.

‘The Heimlich manoeuvre.’

–BbMaj13

11.

‘Basic hygiene and having doctors wash their hands between autopsies and surgeries.’

–doktor_wankenstein

12.

‘Having cats in your house. Mostly women had cats at this time period and due to this they weren’t infected by the plague (caused by rats) so they were considered witches thinking they have some superpowers to not get infected.’

–Gabagool_Eater