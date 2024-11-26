Someone left a crappy fake review and the restaurant manager’s Wagatha Christiesque response was simply delicious

Life reviews

It can’t be easy keeping a cool head when someone is falsely criticising your work, especially when they might cause potential customers to think again, but that’s exactly what one restaurant manager did when a woman posted a terrible review on Yelp.

This is the one-star panning that caught his attention.





That’s the kind of review that can ruin a business, so the manager was obviously shocked and concerned. He looked into the matter.

His reply strayed into Wagatha Christie territory.



Things weren’t quite as she’d suggested – in fact they weren’t at all as she’d suggested.





Shockingly, this kind of thing isn’t an isolated or even rare occurrence.

Sometimes the call is coming from inside the house.

Sometimes the complaints were genuine cases of ‘mistaken identity’.

The “pubic hair”



The “mould”



But also – just because a complaint is genuine, doesn’t mean it’s reasonable.

Let’s face it – this is a good point.

