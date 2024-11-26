Like it or not, there’s going to be a 25-hour Loose Women marathon – and it’s mostly ‘not’

Entertainment tv

ITV’s mental wellness campaign, Britain Get Talking, aims to promote communication as a way to gain and maintain better mental health.

Targeted campaigns have included Take a Mate on a Date, which encouraged people to nurture their non-romantic friendships, No Silence Please, which recommended discussing exam stress, and Lend an Ear, which aimed to get people to open up if they felt sad or stressed over the festive period.

In an effort to raise awareness of the issues, as well as funds for several mental health charities, Britain Get Talking and ITV plan to stage a 25-hour-long Loose Women marathon.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, and to raise awareness for Britain Get Talking, Loose Women will air a 25 HOUR LONG episode on Thursday 5th December from 12:30pm until Friday 6th at 1:30pm, on ITV1 & ITVX! pic.twitter.com/IGQXYTJqXZ — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 25, 2024

For those concerned about their access to other ITV programming on that day, the episode of Loose Women will be the usual length on ITV1, then continue for an entire day on ITVX. That didn’t stop people balking at the thought of it.

It’s giving U2 force feeding Apple Music users their album in 2013 — ꜱʜᴜᴊ (@_shadesdaddy) November 25, 2024

imagine tuning in at 4am https://t.co/tMLeEqqkoc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 25, 2024

This has to be a joke?! 25 hours of loose women, hasn’t the British public been tortured enough https://t.co/lNjJWlCzoJ pic.twitter.com/rz8hSLVe1A — Rhi (@CosmicMalex_) November 25, 2024

TV HELL!!! — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) November 25, 2024

Get me the fuck off this planet. I can’t process what I’m reading https://t.co/rrrFAipqlG pic.twitter.com/BF1kWq9JFo — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) November 25, 2024

this is the worst tweet i’ve ever read in my life https://t.co/m7LtD3KMhC — bryony (@bryonycdc) November 25, 2024

Getting ready to take a shot every time Coleen says "when I was married to my Shane" — Rose Tyler 2000 (@rosetylerfan00) November 25, 2024

How quickly can Parliament pass that assisted dying bill? https://t.co/j1wFMznKQq — Dan (@dnrhds) November 25, 2024

I had a nightmare about this once — tyler cooper (@BetterCallTyler) November 25, 2024

Oh dear Christ…. https://t.co/GZ7FcAxkxI — Put The Telly On (@putthetellyon) November 25, 2024

I’m genuinely completely confused on whether this is satire or not https://t.co/1mPHWJ8gjq — nicole eloise ♿️️‍ (@nicoleloiseee) November 25, 2024

I imagine trying to explain Loose Women to other countries would be like when you try to explain what a panto is. https://t.co/NIyKtXzKde — Alice Settle (@a1c1mo) November 25, 2024

It won’t be just the viewers questioning the wisdom of such a long show.

Denise Welch as the closing credits finally roll. pic.twitter.com/j0RlQGdhZx — Craig Jones (@craigyjones17) November 25, 2024

If you want to know more about Britain Get Talking, you can check out their website here.

