Entertainment tv

Like it or not, there’s going to be a 25-hour Loose Women marathon – and it’s mostly ‘not’

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 26th, 2024

ITV’s mental wellness campaign, Britain Get Talking, aims to promote communication as a way to gain and maintain better mental health.

Targeted campaigns have included Take a Mate on a Date, which encouraged people to nurture their non-romantic friendships, No Silence Please, which recommended discussing exam stress, and Lend an Ear, which aimed to get people to open up if they felt sad or stressed over the festive period.

In an effort to raise awareness of the issues, as well as funds for several mental health charities, Britain Get Talking and ITV plan to stage a 25-hour-long Loose Women marathon.

For those concerned about their access to other ITV programming on that day, the episode of Loose Women will be the usual length on ITV1, then continue for an entire day on ITVX. That didn’t stop people balking at the thought of it.

Here’s what they had to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

It won’t be just the viewers questioning the wisdom of such a long show.

If you want to know more about Britain Get Talking, you can check out their website here.

READ MORE

Loose Women’s ‘ban protests’ poll is this week’s most misguided thing – 13 favourite responses

Source superTV247 Image Screengrab