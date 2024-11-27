25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky funny

It’s been quite a week.

Trump has had at least a reprieve, if not a complete stay-out-of-jail-free card over January 6th, a petition to call a general election unsurprisingly did not achieve its goal, and Elon Musk’s mum decided that billionaire is a slur.

You have to laugh or else you might punch something. Luckily, the funny people of Bluesky have been busy, so here are 25 of the funniest things we’ve spotted.

i follow a six step nighttime skincare routine where step one is washing my face with bar soap before bed and steps two through six are covering my face in drool from my pillow every time i turn over — Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) November 24, 2024 at 2:51 PM

Opening a restaurant named ‘Peace and Quiet’ where kids meals cost $80 — Dak (@dak.bsky.social) November 22, 2024 at 9:35 AM

"If Bilbo is wearing that ring that makes him invisible and he steals a carrot and shoves it up his arse, does the carrot go invisible too?"

"No, I meant questions about the job."

"Okay, if I was at work and I had a ring that made me invisible…" — Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 2:33 PM

[First date] Him: I love murder mysteries. Me: *trying to impress him* I have been a suspect in four murder cases. — Sardonic Tart (@sardonictart.bsky.social) November 25, 2024 at 8:57 PM

Is too much of my brain given over to football? Well, someone brushed against me quite hard in the street just then and I fleetingly thought ‘I could have had a penalty for that’. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 12:32 PM

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck it could just be someone doing a cracking duck impersonation. — Christina Martin (@christinamartin.bsky.social) November 25, 2024 at 8:55 PM

