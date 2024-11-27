Entertainment TikTok

People brought the receipts after someone said TikToks are disposable, and this Simpsons-Godfather mash-up certainly made an impression

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 27th, 2024

When the new administration takes over in the US, the future of American TikTok may be under threat, but it looks like at least one person would be totally unmoved by its passing.

People simply weren’t having it, and they becan sharing their favourite TikTok posts with LindyMan. Here are a few that stood out.

A post from TikTokker Caitlin – @slowpuke – which went hugely viral in 2021, got a lot of love. It’s a classic.

It never gets old.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

As a bonus, here’s Caitlin again with a bit more from the Simpsons Godfather.

READ MORE

‘What if The Simpsons was British?’ is hilarious and very topical

Source @slowpuke H/T Criminalsimpson Image Screengrab, Screengrab, Screengrab