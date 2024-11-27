People brought the receipts after someone said TikToks are disposable, and this Simpsons-Godfather mash-up certainly made an impression

Entertainment TikTok

When the new administration takes over in the US, the future of American TikTok may be under threat, but it looks like at least one person would be totally unmoved by its passing.

No one ever says "this is a tiktok from two years ago you have to see" Disposable content. Created in 24 hours to be consumed in 24 hours and never seen again — LindyMan (@PaulSkallas) November 23, 2024

People simply weren’t having it, and they becan sharing their favourite TikTok posts with LindyMan. Here are a few that stood out.

You never forget your first pic.twitter.com/werQDHG5NC — Derreck Doan (@derrecknoteric) November 25, 2024

A post from TikTokker Caitlin – @slowpuke – which went hugely viral in 2021, got a lot of love. It’s a classic.

It never gets old.

1.

I love that by the time she reaches 'boy' you realize it's played completely straight, that's legit a proper line reading. — Phillip Vilches (@PhillipAVilches) November 26, 2024

2.

Every time I watch this I think, “you’ve seen this 100 times, it won’t make you laugh again.” Then I hear the inflection on “massacred.” https://t.co/RlgJmKXJUE — Sam Libby (@SamLibby13) November 26, 2024

3.

Don't think I've ever seen a better combination of acting with body and voice — Reinhard Appreciator (@Reinhard_Apprec) November 26, 2024

4.

i’m not joking not a day passes me by where i don’t think about this – it’s canon to ME xx https://t.co/k8K9AlMxYd — celestina (@celestinajhn) November 25, 2024

5.

I mean this sincerely, thank you! This always brings a big ole smile to my face — skylark jones (@PercyWellington) November 25, 2024

6.

I've kept this one on my phone since it dropped because I love it so much. https://t.co/hOxqF5cV4b — Manic Pixie Dream Taco (@QueenofTacos) November 26, 2024

7.

Now THAT is how the Internet should be used https://t.co/uK1gfRwgVs — Rigby Kingston (@amtkf40291) November 26, 2024

8.

The first time I saw this I laughed so hard I almost threw up https://t.co/ECMZaqlU3S — Shining Paragon of Mental Stability⁷ (@Josayhey) November 26, 2024

9.

This is great but I get annoyed every time at the missed opportunity to say “special little guy” — nath 🙂 (@nathandg12) November 25, 2024

As a bonus, here’s Caitlin again with a bit more from the Simpsons Godfather.

Source @slowpuke