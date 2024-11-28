21 of our favourite funny new posts about Thanksgiving
Happy American Thanksgiving to all who celebrate. We hope your turkey – or non-meat alternative – is done to perfection, your mash lump-free, and your relatives not given to boasting about voting for Trump.
On both sides of the Atlantic, people have been sharing their light-hearted takes on the special day. Here are some of our favourites so far.
1.
acclimating my body to thanksgiving food by overeating everyday
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 27, 2024
2.
Reporter: Thank you for sitting down for this inter…
RFK Jr: My family and I ate Jimmy Hoffa for Thanksgiving in 1975 pic.twitter.com/ZNe0fqWTeF
— Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) August 5, 2024
3.
French husband told me that this is “probably enough butter to make Thanksgiving dinner” and I think I am probably required by French law to report him to the nearest embassy pic.twitter.com/QT96nQezuo
— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) November 25, 2024
4.
If you serve this to me at Thanksgiving I'm going to fight you. pic.twitter.com/6FprdQILJZ
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 27, 2024
5.
can’t wait to dress nice on thanksgiving and walk around the house like this pic.twitter.com/RN773rl0gH
— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) November 27, 2024
6.
Breaking: anti-Thanksgiving protests are erupting in major cities across the US…
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 27, 2024
7.
Happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/2Tqj43RMKH
— Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) November 27, 2024
8.
This Thanksgiving start the political talks by asking if it’s the top cut bun or side cut bun that makes a better hotdog sandwich
— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) November 27, 2024
9.
My wife asked me to go to the grocery store on the day before Thanksgiving so I guess this is goodbye.
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 27, 2024
10.
I'm having my mother-in-law for Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow. She asked what she could bring. I said, "Bring some pie and cranberries and stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy and a golden brown turkey."
— Emma Beasley (@JustBeingEmma) November 27, 2024
11.
Aunties every Thanksgiving when they inquire about your personal life. pic.twitter.com/K4b1wbNGmW
— flywithkamala.bsky.social (@flywithkamala) September 20, 2024