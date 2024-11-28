21 of our favourite funny new posts about Thanksgiving

Twitter thanksgiving

Happy American Thanksgiving to all who celebrate. We hope your turkey – or non-meat alternative – is done to perfection, your mash lump-free, and your relatives not given to boasting about voting for Trump.

On both sides of the Atlantic, people have been sharing their light-hearted takes on the special day. Here are some of our favourites so far.

1.

acclimating my body to thanksgiving food by overeating everyday — Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 27, 2024

2.

Reporter: Thank you for sitting down for this inter… RFK Jr: My family and I ate Jimmy Hoffa for Thanksgiving in 1975 pic.twitter.com/ZNe0fqWTeF — Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) August 5, 2024

3.

French husband told me that this is “probably enough butter to make Thanksgiving dinner” and I think I am probably required by French law to report him to the nearest embassy pic.twitter.com/QT96nQezuo — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) November 25, 2024

4.

If you serve this to me at Thanksgiving I'm going to fight you. pic.twitter.com/6FprdQILJZ — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 27, 2024

5.

can’t wait to dress nice on thanksgiving and walk around the house like this pic.twitter.com/RN773rl0gH — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) November 27, 2024

6.

Breaking: anti-Thanksgiving protests are erupting in major cities across the US… pic.twitter.com/P4C4B9L8vC — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 27, 2024

7.

8.

This Thanksgiving start the political talks by asking if it’s the top cut bun or side cut bun that makes a better hotdog sandwich — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) November 27, 2024

9.

My wife asked me to go to the grocery store on the day before Thanksgiving so I guess this is goodbye. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) November 27, 2024

10.

I'm having my mother-in-law for Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow. She asked what she could bring. I said, "Bring some pie and cranberries and stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy and a golden brown turkey." — Emma Beasley (@JustBeingEmma) November 27, 2024

11.