27 favourite things people are saying about Gregg Wallace right now

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace is pretty much the only story in town right now (apart from the various wars going on, obviously).

And after the MasterChef man came out all guns blazing with his ‘middle class women of a certain age’ comment on Sunday, he’s now issued an apology of sorts if he caused any offence. So heavy emphasis on ‘of sorts’ then.

Gregg Wallace apologies for his ‘middle-class women of a certain age’ remarks saying, "I felt very alone, under siege" So presumably he now feels the way he made some women feel? pic.twitter.com/JCAWTbDNFW — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 2, 2024

Wallace has denied behaviour of a sexually harassing nature, after 13 people came forward last week with allegations of inappropriate comments.

And as we try to work out what happens next (and feverishly refresh his Instagram on the lookout for his latest reverse ferret) he’s what everyone is saying about him right now.

New Gregg Wallace recipe pic.twitter.com/MA6EP5WF4y — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) December 1, 2024

‘You, boy. Are there any middle class women of a certain age around?’ pic.twitter.com/DBwbe1hGfd — Brian Spilei (@BrianSpanner1) December 1, 2024

It’s not often that the internet gets behind middle-class middle-aged women these days, but thanks to Gregg Wallace for making it happen. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 1, 2024

Breaking: Greggs to drop a G from its name to avoid any association with Gregg Wallace. pic.twitter.com/Pqp1JjKIuX — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) December 1, 2024

“Are there any middle-class woman of a certain age here?” pic.twitter.com/21veWTwE4B — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 1, 2024

GB News eyeing up Gregg Wallace as their new host pic.twitter.com/CMq7dyPdoS — Grace (@graceyldn) December 1, 2024

“I’m looking for an copy of a book ….. How to Dig Your Own Grave’ by Gregg Wallace. I’m thinking of giving it to a handful of women of a certain age …” pic.twitter.com/f2avkRoDkD — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 1, 2024

“Middle-class women of a certain age to the south-west, Sir. A handful of ’em.” pic.twitter.com/U6G8xkG5y5 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 1, 2024

You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/Kll7kLI7Ew — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 1, 2024

I picked the wrong day to start as Gregg Wallace’s PR manager. pic.twitter.com/qMfrWbFCq8 — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) December 2, 2024

Gregg Wallace after being told by his PR people not to handle his own defence. pic.twitter.com/if68YGFJgC — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) December 1, 2024

Possible future careers for Gregg

Wallace?

-Reform Party Candidate.

-GB News Presenter.

-Contestant on that Ant & Dec jungle get me out of here thing.

-Cabinet minister in the new Trump administration.

-Fireman.

-Daily Mail columnist.

pic.twitter.com/1pgBTAGoHG — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 1, 2024

