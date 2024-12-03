Some film-goers are taking pictures and even filming during ‘Wicked’ – 19 reminders of cinema etiquette

Entertainment cinema

The release of the movie-musical Wicked has had a huge impact on culture – and not just because of its increasingly unhinged marketing and press tour for its stars.

It also seems to have just obliterated any sense of cinema etiquette and how people are supposed to behave at a public film screening.

Case in point: this tweet of someone encouraging others to share their screenshots of the title card of the movie went viral this week. Keep in mind that this happens around 15 minutes into the movie, meaning people would have to take out their phones and snap at that point.

show ur “wicked part 1” photosss pic.twitter.com/TkV2S4insa — nat (@nat_dwbua_) November 24, 2024

Some others are reportedly bursting into song and singing along with their favourite tunes. Others still are even going beyond taking pictures and filming whole scenes on their phones to share on social media – which is outright piracy.

Blame the parents? ‘Wicked’ Fans Can’t Stop Filming Scenes on Their Phones – a Form of Piracy That Hollywood Doesn’t Seem to Mindhttps://t.co/0fBHaWJeK5 — Gabriel Reid (@DrGabrielReid) November 27, 2024

Or another angle on that same Variety story:

“Something has happened post-pandemic where movie theater behavior has really changed,” a film exec tells Variety. “[Younger audiences] have a different relationship with the material, it’s all just content to them.” https://t.co/x4wQiWvd0j — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2024

Well. This kicked off a whole debate about etiquette in cinemas. Here’s a taster of the responses.

1.

Dear @AMCTheatres @RegalMovies we don’t want whatever weird additions and renovations you’re doing. We don’t need a zip line. We just want you to kick these people out of the theater. — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ (@LukeBarnett) November 24, 2024

2.

Crazy how Wicked really is a 10/10 movie, but what makes it incredibly difficult to enjoy (atleast from what I’m seeing) is the lack of theatre etiquette. Like woah why are we all recording in the theatre or SINGING? Y’all know you can’t sing along if you see it on Broadway??? — piss perfectionist  (@apatheticaqua_) November 28, 2024

3.

I thought my small town theater was immune to phones (most movies I catch there are full of old people who clap at the end) but alas during Wicked the woman in front of is was taking pictures and posting them on her story, filming whole musical numbers, and vaping. — Dais (@thegoodolddais) November 25, 2024

4.

Movies turning into a once-a-year special event for most people is correlated to theatre etiquette getting worse — they’re out of practice or unaware of the norms, and feel entitled to ‘make the most of’ the event (like they would filming a concert etc) — gerf (@achingkneejoint) November 24, 2024

5.

i don’t understand this phenomenon of taking pics of the first wicked part 1 when there was a perfectly adequate one at the end credits https://t.co/h5bUwrfcZn pic.twitter.com/1jm4HoL39I — theotricality.bsky.social (@theotricality) November 24, 2024

6.

Turn your phone off when watching films in the cinema people! Don’t do this. Be better with cinema etiquette. Leave your phone in your pocket and enjoy the film. https://t.co/U09KLd5pbU — Anders Holmes (@fabricius91) November 24, 2024

7.

Unless this is some kind of piracy entrapment set up by @UniversalPics, all those posting screenshots should be blocked and/or community noted so they don’t earn money off their illegal and rude activity. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 25, 2024

8.

I guess your parents just failed all of you. — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) November 24, 2024

9.

Just a thread of the worst movie goers. — 3basketcases (@3basketcases) November 24, 2024

10.