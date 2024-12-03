Entertainment cinema

Some film-goers are taking pictures and even filming during ‘Wicked’ – 19 reminders of cinema etiquette

Poke Reporter. Updated December 3rd, 2024

The release of the movie-musical Wicked has had a huge impact on culture – and not just because of its increasingly unhinged marketing and press tour for its stars.

It also seems to have just obliterated any sense of cinema etiquette and how people are supposed to behave at a public film screening.

Case in point: this tweet of someone encouraging others to share their screenshots of the title card of the movie went viral this week. Keep in mind that this happens around 15 minutes into the movie, meaning people would have to take out their phones and snap at that point.

.

Some others are reportedly bursting into song and singing along with their favourite tunes. Others still are even going beyond taking pictures and filming whole scenes on their phones to share on social media – which is outright piracy.

.

Or another angle on that same Variety story:

.

Well. This kicked off a whole debate about etiquette in cinemas. Here’s a taster of the responses.

