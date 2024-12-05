2024’s Spotify Wrapped was a little underwhelming, but the jokes and memes made it worthwhile – 27 bangers

Social Media spotify

Since late November, users of the Spotify streaming app have been itching to see the stats on their personal usage in 2024. They shared their impatience.

Everyone waiting for Spotify Wrapped to drop so they can farm embarrassing music tastes for engagement: pic.twitter.com/EIOrxUiTHf — Samuel Roberts (@SamuelWRoberts) November 27, 2024

Still waiting for the Spotify Wrapped to come out #SpotifyWrapped2024 pic.twitter.com/bKQVctp4l8 — Dorien (@DorienEsc) December 1, 2024

me in front of the spotify wrapped 2024 headquarters as if im not already aware of what my top artist, top song, and top album would be pic.twitter.com/zJn16zx7B8 — shie (@8rn1t) November 30, 2024



When it finally dropped, weeeelll …

spotify wrapped is underwhelming and reeks of ai… there seems to be real lack of effort this year from the boring visuals to the missing genres and quirks — ali (@twigsalterego) December 4, 2024

While the thing itself may not have been worth the wait, the online reaction to it most certainly was.

My #Spotifywrapped is so hilarious because they try to do this whole narrative of “wow you’ve changed so much what a ride this year” when in really I listen to like 5 songs on repeat since 2012. — Ulrike Franke (@rikefranke.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 2:13 PM

i’m not saying spotify wrapped flopped because they prioritized an AI PODCAST over top albums, top genres, and the interactive bits instead giving us all something NO ONE wants but pic.twitter.com/frTN0yN2Q2 — ambrr ❄️☃️ (@mbrleigh) December 4, 2024

spotify making us wait all that time and wrapped has the most boring visuals and slideshow in years pic.twitter.com/pjw0AU3hT6 — ًً (@pscwyers) December 4, 2024

Spotify wrapped is mostly reminding me that I called my account Lucifer Morningstar (because the devil has all the best tunes). — Louie Stowell (@Louiestowell) December 4, 2024

