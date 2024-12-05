Social Media spotify

2024’s Spotify Wrapped was a little underwhelming, but the jokes and memes made it worthwhile – 27 bangers

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 5th, 2024

Since late November, users of the Spotify streaming app have been itching to see the stats on their personal usage in 2024. They shared their impatience.


When it finally dropped, weeeelll …

While the thing itself may not have been worth the wait, the online reaction to it most certainly was.

1.

#SpotifyWrapped

[image or embed]

— River Ave. Blues (@riveraveblues.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 3:47 PM

2.

3.

Cartoon: 2024 Wrapped – The things you listened to the most this year

#wrapped #spotifywrapped

[image or embed]

— Dave Walker (@davewalker.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 6:23 PM

4.

5.

My #Spotifywrapped is so hilarious because they try to do this whole narrative of “wow you’ve changed so much what a ride this year” when in really I listen to like 5 songs on repeat since 2012.

— Ulrike Franke (@rikefranke.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 2:13 PM

6.

7.

8.

9.

View on Threads

10.

11.

View on Threads

12.

Exposed
#911onABC #SpotifyWrapped

[image or embed]

— PinkNews (@pinknews.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM

13.

View on Threads

14.

sighing wistfully, missing MAD magazine, thinking on how they would've called it 'spotify crapped'

— Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 2:38 PM

Article Pages: 1 2