Andrew Tate has been blowing his own trumpet again, but the internet wasn’t taken in by his brass neck – 19 top takedowns

Celebrity Andrew tate

We cross now to a complex in Romania, where house arrest has left Andrew Tate with nothing to do but spout BS on the internet and look at himself in the mirror – which is a lot of what he was doing before he was under house arrest, to be fair.

Fresh from saying it’s gay to love your wife the self-styled Alpha male shared a photo that just proves it’s really tricky to buy mail-order jackets, and impossible to buy a personality.

Strong My Booky Wook vibes from Mr. Tate. He must have enrolled on the ‘Find Your Inner Russell Brand’ correspondence course.

Here’s how the internet responded.

1.

do you think the menswear guy sensed this post the way a bird can sense an incoming tsunami pic.twitter.com/s3eUiAdhja — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) December 4, 2024

2.

17 year olds writing their UCAS personal statement https://t.co/osb1bqv2BS — Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) December 4, 2024

3.

Conservatives trying to sound smart always sound like the scarecrow reciting the Pythagorean theorem pic.twitter.com/zPl3S7uWJE — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 3, 2024

4.

How academics write when they don’t have an argument: https://t.co/4SinSjnT7i — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) December 4, 2024

5.

If my perspicacity was unmatched, I would simply not be under house arrest. Or wearing a jacket 3 sizes too small. https://t.co/cIU6I1FDvk — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) December 4, 2024

6.

me after learning the word olfactory https://t.co/895VhcQwXG — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 4, 2024

7.

17 seconds before he’s annihilated by an 11-year-old on ‘Fortnite’: pic.twitter.com/IUx2u9LXw2 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) December 4, 2024

8.

Your unmatched hairline is 4th and 52 on the 30 yard line. — Viking Rob (@VikingRobVWO) December 4, 2024

9.

My unmatched perspicacity and sheer indefatigability make me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavor—except the courtroom, where even my toughest stance can’t outmatch the sound of my own tactical fart. — Big Atreus (@BigAtreus) December 3, 2024

10.