Andrew Tate said it was an ‘objective fact’ that it was gay to love your wife and this A++ response is surely the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2024

To the world – briefly, promise – of self-styled clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who took time out from pacing up and down the home where he is under house arrest in Romania to reply to Tate-o-like, @NickJFuentes.

We mention it because Tate appears to be concluding that it’s gay to love your wife. Stick with it? Not really.

And it prompted lots of entirely on-point responses as you might imagine.

But this one surely said it best.

A good point very well made.

And despite some people’s best efforts, there really was no arguing with it.

To conclude …

