Andrew Tate said it was an ‘objective fact’ that it was gay to love your wife and this A++ response is surely the only one you need

To the world – briefly, promise – of self-styled clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who took time out from pacing up and down the home where he is under house arrest in Romania to reply to Tate-o-like, @NickJFuentes.

We mention it because Tate appears to be concluding that it’s gay to love your wife. Stick with it? Not really.

And it prompted lots of entirely on-point responses as you might imagine.

Fellas, is it gay to be straight? https://t.co/FBxkKme1f1 — Unredeemed Zoomer ⚛️ (@UnredeemedZoomr) November 27, 2024

Yeah, imagine loving your wife and kids… https://t.co/6mF9IvxF7X — Green Bull (@GrnBulls) November 27, 2024

Follow along if you want a hollow life void of love https://t.co/0FtQ1SdKpO — Joe Norman (@normonics) November 26, 2024

But this one surely said it best.

an important part of upholding the patriarchy is denigrating men who treat their female partners well they want to ensure that it isn’t considered the standard. pic.twitter.com/0Cy6hcT8KO — emily may (@emilykmay) November 26, 2024

A good point very well made.

Accurate. Men trying to bully other men for respecting women has been one of the worst parts of socialization as long as I can remember. — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) November 26, 2024

“men bullying men for respecting women” ooof — emily may (@emilykmay) November 26, 2024

And despite some people’s best efforts, there really was no arguing with it.

What was is with the hyperbole and black and white thinking? I understand – it’s a gaslighting / manipulation tactic. Being a “wifeguy” is not about treating your wife well. It’s about her being the center of your life and all you talk about. You can treat her well without… — Amos Burton (@_burton84) November 26, 2024

is it bad for your wife to be the center of your life — emily may (@emilykmay) November 26, 2024

To conclude …

Dying alone is so alpha — T Mull (@tammiemull) November 26, 2024

