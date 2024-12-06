‘What was your ‘I’m dating a f**king idiot’ moment?’ – 23 scenarios to crush the honeymoon period into dust

Life funny r/AskReddit

When you first start dating somebody they seem absolutely perfect and you can’t imagine looking at them with anything other than total adoration.

But, ultimately, reality will reassert itself, usually when they do something so monumentally dumb that you suddenly can’t understand what you saw in them in the first place. Over on AskReddit, user post-nutclarence asked:

‘What was your ‘I’m dating a fucking idiot’ moment?’

And there were plenty of people ready to step up with stories of the exact second their romantic bubble was burst.

1.

‘He insisted that Spain was in South America because they spoke Spanish.’

–Banana42

2.

‘I told him I had to leave in 1.5 hours. He told me that was oddly specific and I should have rounded up to 2 hours instead of 1 hour and 50 minutes. I clarified that I had to leave in 1 hour and 30 minutes and he said that’s actually 1.3 hours.’

–IndividualAd2337

3.

‘When he asked my grandmother if she’d ever had children.’

–LadyShylock

4.

”What kinda bird is a ham?’ was hard to ignore.’

–dude_stfu

5.

”How do oil companies know where to build gas stations?’. She thought that there was a gasoline bubble underground that they would tap into and run a line straight to the pump.’

–Singular_Plurality

6.

‘She seemed to be confused about the difference between flamingos and penguins, but insisted they weren’t real because she’d grown up in Alaska and never seen any.’

–Distinct_Safety5762

7.

”Wait, the Romans are from Rome?”

–jrubs38

8.

‘He played a lot of Call of Duty and got a tattoo based on a cool design he saw in the game. It was the Nazi eagle.’

–stfupcakes

9.

‘I was going into anaphylactic shock at a restaurant due to unknown allergy. My throat was closing and I had no neck due to swelling. He asked if I wanted to go outside to get some air. WE WERE SITTING ON THE PATIO.’

–hoesinchokers

10.

‘Her: ‘Look at the moon. That ain’t right.’ Me: ‘What do you mean?’ Her: ‘You’re not supposed to see the moon during the day time. The government put that there to spy on us.’ Me: ‘…”

–CrushinatorYOOHOO

11.

”Theres no way the earth spins once a day. If it spun that fast we would all fly off.”

–Pay_attentionmore