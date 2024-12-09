Politics Angela Rayner comebacks gotcha

Laura Kuenssberg’s Angela Rayner ‘gotcha’ wasn’t the slam-dunk she thought it was and and it’s a fabulously satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2024

To BBC1’s Sunday morning politics show with Laura Kuenssberg – no, stick with us, please – where the guests included deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner.

The presenter was especially keen to talk about the government’s plans to boost homebuilding by bypassing local authorities to remove ‘chaos and subjectiveness’ from the system.

Kuenssberg had a picture of Rayner from back in the day which, she suggested, was proof that the deputy PM had been a housebuilding ‘blocker’ back in the day.

Except it wasn’t quite the slam-dunk she thought it was.

Ooof.

No wonder she quickly moved on to the next topic of discussion.

Source @Haggis_UK