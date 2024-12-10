‘What new Christmas tradition do you dislike for no particular reason?’ – 23 types of festive nonsense to say ‘Bah! Humbug’ to

Life christmas reddit

Christmas comes but once a year, and thank heck for that because, amongst all the alleged joy and goodwill, there are a lot of incredibly annoying bits that nobody likes.

With this in mind, Redditor No-Example-1523 was moved to ask ‘What new Christmas tradition do you dislike for no particular reason?’ and followed it up with their own example:

‘I’m not a Scrooge (I promise!), but I couldn’t help but notice the increasing amounts of Christmas merch (rubbish?) in the shops, and it got me wondering what irrational dislikes my fellow Brits have for any of the new Christmas trends/traditions? ‘For me, it’s gotta be the gonk. Creepy and unsettling, and not even Christmassy??’

And people who are already over the festive season were keen to chip in with the things that will be annoying them from now until December 25th.

1.

‘The Elf thing, and smug posts about the Elf thing.’

–DifferentWave

2.

‘I hate the elf. I’m aware a lot of traditions are manufactured to make money but this one more than most. It was created wholesale about 15 years ago to sell the toys.

‘Also the idea of a naughty elf who spies on the kids and reports back to Santa seems antithetical to the traditional Santa Claus myth of being watched over all year by Santa who knows if you’re naughty or nice.’

–Personal-Listen-4941

3.

‘Christmas Eve boxes. They create so much pressure on parents to gift their children new pyjamas etc just for Christmas Eve. I wouldn’t buy into it, but I am childfree by choice so I don’t get it anyway!’

–_BhubbleBayth

4.

‘I hate that reusable packaging is all Christmas themed. Like when there’s a bundle of skincare products and it comes with a nice jute bag but it has snow flakes and robins and shit on, if it’s reusable then make it an every day item.’

–Loud-Olive-8110

5.

‘Cheap Christmas jumpers that are made out of synthetic fabrics, cost like £10 so you can wear it to the Charity Christmas Jumper Day, then get donated to another charity shop in January. They’re not warm, and just make you sweaty!’

–QSoC1801

6.

‘Using the word ‘gift’ as a verb.’

–Purple_Bureau

7.

‘1st of December boxes! Seriously they get presents on Christmas Day, then there’s stupid Christmas Eve boxes, then Lego/Minecraft/makeup advent calendars, now 1st of December boxes and a stupid elf.

‘No wonder parents struggle so much this time of year, and they do it to themselves! No child needs a £50 advent calendar and presents just because it’s the 1st of December. No idea where it came from but it can bugger off.’

–mycatiscalledFrodo

8.

‘Decorations going up on the 1st of November pisses me off to an irrational level. And themed trees. Christmas trees are meant to be chaotic and part of the fun is getting out all of the sentimental decs you’ve had for years.’

–Usual-Sound-2962

9.

‘Calling Father Christmas ‘Santa’. Yes, I know he’s always been called ‘Santa’ in some parts of the UK – but not in most.

‘In the last 15 years the name Father Christmas has become much rarer than ‘Santa’ and I hate that Father Christmas seems to be disappearing. To me he’ll always be Father Bloody Christmas not Santa Bastard Claus.’

–Stunning-Wave7305

10.

‘People actually getting pissy about hearing Wham’s Last Christmas like there’s something at stake. You heard a song, get over it.’

–DangersVengeance

11.

‘The massive unveil the John Lewis advert seems to get, although I think it’s subsided. I once heard someone say ‘It’s not Christmas until the John Lewis advert has been on!’ Are you for real? It’s a fucking advert. And after a while they really did start to climb up their own arses and sniff their own farts too.’

–Specific_Till_6870