Laurence Fox’s deeply unpleasant trolling of this woman over inheritance tax got just the A++ response it deserved

Celebrity comebacks Laurence fox

To the world – briefly – of actor turned former actor Laurence Fox, who took time out from his busy schedule to tackle the issue of inheritance tax.

In particular, to vent his spleen over this particular woman’s take on inheritance tax and the welfare state.

Fox’s opinion was presumably as predictable as the tone in which he chose to express it.

When we are not importing our own destruction, we are brainwashing the next generation via “education” into guaranteeing it. Go away, you silly child. pic.twitter.com/zJlRTxsgOO — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) December 12, 2024

And it was spotted by the original author, @AbiWilks, whose response was as succinct as it was superb.

This is from seven years ago. I’m busy with my kids now because I still have custody https://t.co/gP023vAwjt — Abi Wilkinson (@AbiWilks) December 12, 2024

Boom.

And just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

even if you’re only back for this one, lmao — Podcasting is Praxis (@PraxisCast) December 12, 2024

2.

Bloody hell, that’s practically attempted murder — Ms Millicent: Christmas Mode ☃️✝️♿ ️‍ (@MillieCheesey) December 12, 2024

3.

Jesus Christ. One of he greatest comebacks of all time. Beautifully brutal. https://t.co/c3s1dc27wT — Sailor V (@Flat6forever) December 13, 2024

4.

I’d don’t know why he’s being so hostile. He was quite happy to give away the career he inherited. — Ssor Nalla (@Ssor30074Ssor) December 12, 2024

5.

Absolute headshot by Abi there — Coileán Ó Laighin (@MRCPVL) December 12, 2024

6.

She owned you here, you hopeless loser https://t.co/ChHe0M4UfV — René #FreePalestine (@rcmoya84) December 12, 2024

Source @AbiWilks