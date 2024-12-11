Andrew Tate’s hilarious court meltdown is 26 seconds to make your day better – 13 funniest things people said about it

Videos Andrew tate

The good news for Andrew Tate is that he got to leave his house. The bad news was, it was to attend court in Romania on all the multiple charges against him.

And didn’t he look happy about it? No, he didn’t he really didn’t, a meltdown that is surely guaranteed to make your day better.

Andrew Tate MELTDOWN at court Andrew cries about the reporting of Romanian journalist Mircea Barbu, with Tristan blaming Mircea for the world thinking they are human traffickers. pic.twitter.com/imHRNZE00i — Gadget (@Gadget44027447) December 10, 2024

And here are our very favourite things people said about it.

1.

I was going to suggest Andy took it on the chin, but then I remembered that he doesn’t have one. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 10, 2024

2.

‘I’ve got 33 cars!’ — The Original Kendal (@KendalPeters11) December 10, 2024

3.

Calm down sweetie, no need to be so hormonal. https://t.co/LDfWGPfsHZ — Dr Edda Nicolson (@Edda_Nicolson) December 10, 2024

4.

Has he joined Showaddywaddy? — sue#NHSLove#FBNHS suesuezep.bsky.social (@SueSuezep) December 10, 2024

5.

That beard , fashioned to give the illusion of a chin, is absolutely sending me — The Countess of The Black Hearts (@vixmcintyre) December 10, 2024

6.