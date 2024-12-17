This magnificent takedown of Lee Anderson in the Commons was so good you can almost hear the air leaking out of him

Politics lee anderson takedowns

To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK chief whip – of all the party’s five MPs – Lee Anderson had a question about Prince Andrew’s buddy, businessman and alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, and why the government hadn’t named him earlier.

Anderson is big on transparency, see, and the fact that it’s not the slam dunk he thought it was becomes transparently clear. Not least to Anderson himself.

Watch Dan Jarvis school Lee Anderson on why H6(Yang Tengbo) had anonymity. pic.twitter.com/uLKYTGLOTg — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 16, 2024

That’s security minister Dan Jarvis with the answer. And that hissing sound you can hear is Anderson gradually deflating before your very eyes.

When you realise you’re absolutely shite at this parliament thing pic.twitter.com/gRroVSCpKK — David (@Zero_4) December 16, 2024

Lee Anderson makes a tit of himself every time he stands up and vomits out some bollox in the Commons. It’s all a grift for him. Who has 3 political parties ranging from committed left to far right in a handful of years? A fraud. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) December 16, 2024

Lee Anderson’s face…thinking “I need to cut that answer out of my Twitter clip” — Jon Burley (@JonBurley3) December 16, 2024

He’s just embarrassing, pointless scoring! He’s like a 5 year old — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) December 16, 2024

Oops Lee Anderson made to look a right tit (again) pic.twitter.com/cQC1xhdHIt — Sir Maga Führaj MP (@FarageRiots) December 16, 2024

And while we’re talking Lee, we also very much enjoyed this separate (but related) exchange.

It’s called engaging with the public. Why don’t you try engaging with your brain? https://t.co/MqnhCdk8Vb — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) December 17, 2024

Lee, you sound tetchy. Are you on your Somme? https://t.co/RLN2JyYPbX — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) December 17, 2024

Will never get old.

To conclude …

Wonderful stuff. Dan Jarvis nailed Lee Anderson’s gob shut in one. pic.twitter.com/xPiThueojJ — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 16, 2024

