This magnificent takedown of Lee Anderson in the Commons was so good you can almost hear the air leaking out of him

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2024

To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK chief whip – of all the party’s five MPs – Lee Anderson had a question about Prince Andrew’s buddy, businessman and alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, and why the government hadn’t named him earlier.

Anderson is big on transparency, see, and the fact that it’s not the slam dunk he thought it was becomes transparently clear. Not least to Anderson himself.

That’s security minister Dan Jarvis with the answer. And that hissing sound you can hear is Anderson gradually deflating before your very eyes.

And while we’re talking Lee, we also very much enjoyed this separate (but related) exchange.

Will never get old.

To conclude …

Source @Haggis_UK