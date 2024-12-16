A GB News commentator claimed she quit acting because white people weren’t auditioned – 13 A-list replies definitely worth casting

Politics GB News Twitter X

Even people who have only a passing acquaintance with Twitter know it’s a great place to make vague but inflammatory statements that can’t be easily proven but will get you lots of clicks and clout.

Reform MP Rupert Lowe is certainly aware of it, as this recent tweet shows…

It’s disgusting that white people are being deliberately excluded from public sector jobs, internships or opportunities. Racism shouldn’t be tolerated just because it’s white people on the receiving end. Whoever is signing off this poison needs to be sacked. I am investigating. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) December 13, 2024

And he got plenty of attention for his ‘investigation’, including this lengthy post from writer and GB News commentator Charlie Bentley-Astor:

At 17 years old, I gave up on becoming an actor despite then being in one of the best drama schools in the UK because 85% of the casting calls my agent received stipulated, “Caucasian’s need not apply.” Not “Black actors wanted” or “Latin actors wanted” but “Caucasian’s need not… https://t.co/9fPcQFOXFc — Charlie Bentley-Astor (@astor_charlie) December 14, 2024

The full text reads:

At 17 years old, I gave up on becoming an actor despite then being in one of the best drama schools in the UK because 85% of the casting calls my agent received stipulated, “Caucasian’s need not apply.” Not “Black actors wanted” or “Latin actors wanted” but “Caucasian’s need not apply.” That is to say “All auditions welcome except from white people.” I knew I wasn’t going to get anywhere, even if I could hone my skill to a competitive level. I knew then that the stories of the near future were not going to be about the white working class or ancient Britons or knights and their princesses. Being an actor is the first job I ever wanted – from 4 years old I did nothing else. I switched for 10 years to directing. But the tide has risen higher still and I find all grants and opportunities exclusively for “BAME people.” I am good at what I do. I have won awards and worked at one of the best theatres in the country. I offer insight and poetic depth with my skill. But I am white and say that men are not women and therefore merit does not enter into the calculation.

A heartfelt tale of woe no doubt, although the wider world portrayed in this article is a very different one indeed (to no-one else’s great surprise anywhere, no doubt).

And it might just be that we’re watching the wrong TV shows, but while on-screen diversity has improved (and thank goodness for that) we don’t remember seeing too many casts that are 85% non-white, let alone behind the scenes. Quite the opposite, in fact.

And of all the many comments it prompted, these A-list responses are surely worth auditing.

1.

oooooh yeah this definitely happened, if there’s one thing the UK acting industry HATES it is posh white people with double barrelled surnames. they’re pariahs in the industry I tell you. you couldn’t make fleabag today https://t.co/EnsAl5iOZn — alison (@prodosial) December 14, 2024

2.

Almost too on the nose for this person to share that, having had an elite private education, they immediately gave up on their ambitions (at 17!) as soon as they had to face actual competition, then were handed a ‘commentator’ job instead so they could blame wokeness. https://t.co/l4Lvazd28d — Fraser McQueen (@FraserJMcQueen) December 14, 2024

3.

When was the last time you saw a white person on TV? I can’t remember. I think it was 2010. That’s 14 years without a single white person on TV. That’s crazy — DexterAlmighty (@RIPDexterAlm) December 14, 2024

4.

Sorry Charlie.

I have never in 36 years seen a casting breakdown that stipulates “Caucasians need not apply.” This would be illegal. — David Holt – actor and voice artist. ️‍ (@davidholtactor) December 15, 2024

5.

It sounds like you’re really annoying to work with and that might be a factor here — P.G. Chodehouse (@mynnoj) December 14, 2024

6.