Andrew Tate blamed the ‘matrix’ after he had £2m seized by police and his glorious self-own is a proper humdinger

John Plunkett. Updated December 18th, 2024

Spare a thought – only kidding – for self-proclaimed misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan who’ve had more than £2m seized after a court ruling on Wednesday.

A judge said there appeared to have been a ‘straightforward cheat of the renenue’ after a barrister repressing the Devon and Cornwall police said the brothers were ‘serial tax and VAT evaders’. Total amount the police can now seize: £2,683,345.88.

Andrew Tate responded on Twitter with a rather different take on the whole thing. Not tax evasion, but the matrix, see? Destroying those who seek to speak truth to power!

Except who was this fellow – in a video shared by @Otto_English – confirming that Tate had indeed deliberately sought to evade paying tax and was oh-so-pleased with himself for doing so?

Hmm, looks remarkably like Andrew Tate.

Never mind, survival of the fittest and all that, right?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about him today.

To conclude …

Source @Otto_English