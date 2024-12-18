Andrew Tate blamed the ‘matrix’ after he had £2m seized by police and his glorious self-own is a proper humdinger

News Andrew tate

Spare a thought – only kidding – for self-proclaimed misogynist and clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan who’ve had more than £2m seized after a court ruling on Wednesday.

A judge said there appeared to have been a ‘straightforward cheat of the renenue’ after a barrister repressing the Devon and Cornwall police said the brothers were ‘serial tax and VAT evaders’. Total amount the police can now seize: £2,683,345.88.

Andrew Tate responded on Twitter with a rather different take on the whole thing. Not tax evasion, but the matrix, see? Destroying those who seek to speak truth to power!

First they said I was a human trafficker, but couldnt find a single girl to testify. So instead they stole all the money they could find from banks. Over 21,000,000. If you speak against power they will do anything to destroy you. I’m a human trafficker supposedly. Where’s… https://t.co/g3DciBOUmt pic.twitter.com/curLsBVzHY — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 18, 2024

Except who was this fellow – in a video shared by @Otto_English – confirming that Tate had indeed deliberately sought to evade paying tax and was oh-so-pleased with himself for doing so?

As Andrew Tate and his dimwitted brother have £2 million seized for non payment of tax… Here’s “the Cobra” boasting … online about how he avoided paying tax in the UK The video was quoted in court.#DarwinAwardspic.twitter.com/YKPCHy4q1Q — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 18, 2024

Hmm, looks remarkably like Andrew Tate.

Never mind, survival of the fittest and all that, right?

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about him today.

1.

“You want my money, come get it…!” perfect, that’s exactly what they’ve done.

Gotta love karma https://t.co/MYsqviuIYM — Ruth Swailes (@SwailesRuth) December 18, 2024

2.

Said it before – saying it again. If you want to understand the Dunning Kruger effect in action then watch Tate’s every movehttps://t.co/96qEuY2aSb pic.twitter.com/oBYZ5mrA2s — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 18, 2024

3.

Tax evader Andrew Tate, to the authorities’ “If you want my money, come and get it!” Police and Inland Revenue: “Hold our beer!” pic.twitter.com/VLsVIxHb8A — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 18, 2024

4.

I still find it crazy that some people view this idiot as some kind of Uber Alpha Male. He’s a stone cold moron, who hates women. https://t.co/i84S7Ysjh5 — Bendrix (@Benjmeister85) December 18, 2024

5.

Aren’t the dimwits the people who follow them. Especially those over 28? — Ben Miller (@Millertime1976) December 18, 2024

6.

It’s an orchestra of stupid — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 18, 2024

7.

So they did

They came and they got it as they nearly always do https://t.co/DeZAWGZdHy — trixietrottsbackagain Duchess of truth (@trixietrottsba1) December 18, 2024

To conclude …

Source @Otto_English