Andrew Tate declared that sleeping well is gay, and got caught napping – 14 satisfying takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 18th, 2024

One of the worst things Elon Musk has done to Twitter – from a long list – has been allowing his blue-tick fanboys to write veritable novels, forgetting that it was created as a micro-blogging platform.

It’s what allows things like this self-indulgent monstrosity from Romanian-house-arrest expert Andrew Tate to exist. It’s enormous, so we won’t judge anyone for not staying with it to the end.

tl;dr It’s gay to have a good night’s kip – oh, and apostrophes are for losers (although we were reading between the lines for that.)

Sleeping soundly is for overtly homosexual men. The world is at war, people are dying and BTC breaks a new ATH everyday. Money moving in every single direction, elections are over thrown in "democratic" nations.... And you have ZERO innate anxiety? You close your eyes and become absolutely killable for a full 9 hours, without tossing, without turning, without any input from the outside world at all? You dont wake up in a sweat and instantly check the news? Youre not even rich, youre poor, and youre snoring? What you dreaming of you fucking loser YOU HAVE NO MONEY. Where is your warrior instinct? Where is your PTSD and your fear? Where is the adrenaline in your blood? "Well why would I have PTSD" says the nobody. Because if you were a somebody you would take risks and the outcome of those risks would weigh heavy on your mind. Your soul would be burnt with the stories of battles lost and the hope for battles you can win. What kind of full grown man DOESNT have mental issues? You feel no stress? None? Youre napping? Like a kitten? Like a little cute kitty kat? Are you comfy? awww youre so comfy? Do you have a blanket? You are gay. "I had a nap" = Gay "I was sleeping" = Gay "He didnt wake up yet" = Gay. I close my eyes but i never truly sleep. Im tired but thats fine. Life as a man is wanting food you dont eat. And wanting sleep you CANT get. Because your mind and soul is plagued by battles past present and future. You think Putin sleeps well? Lol Trump? NO. WINNERS OPERATE IN WAR MODE. Nightmares are masculine. You should shoot awake with sweat multiple times a night. Maybe then your woman would finally love you. Instead she wakes up to see you snoring and drooling, her movement didnt even rattle you. She fully got out of bed and youre out cold because youre scum. She could stab you in the neck and she considers it because you deserve it. Killed by a girl because you were sleepy. Awwww. The second I see a man who enjoys his sleep and acquires it with ease... I know hes bitch made. Sleep is what you give up once you become a hero. Peace of mind is for lifes losers. There is no debate.

Never mind war mode, Tantrum Tate seems to be in War and Peace mode.

The Community Note was very clear.

Sleeping does not make you homosexual

Of course, it’s far from the first thing Andrew Tate has unilaterally declared ‘gay’, including, but not limited to –

Loving your wife

The Haka

Being impressed by a woman’s beauty

Wanting a woman to be president

Being 40 with fewer than five children

Let’s take a look at the reactions to his latest bigoted nonsense.

Sleep-deprivation can do terrible things to the mind.

