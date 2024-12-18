Andrew Tate declared that sleeping well is gay, and got caught napping – 14 satisfying takedowns

Twitter Andrew tate

One of the worst things Elon Musk has done to Twitter – from a long list – has been allowing his blue-tick fanboys to write veritable novels, forgetting that it was created as a micro-blogging platform.

It’s what allows things like this self-indulgent monstrosity from Romanian-house-arrest expert Andrew Tate to exist. It’s enormous, so we won’t judge anyone for not staying with it to the end.

tl;dr It’s gay to have a good night’s kip – oh, and apostrophes are for losers (although we were reading between the lines for that.)

‘Sleeping soundly is for overtly homosexual men.’ ‘”I had a nap” = Gay

“I was sleeping” = Gay

“He didnt wake up yet” = Gay. I close my eyes but i never truly sleep. Im tired but thats fine. Life as a man is wanting food you dont eat. And wanting sleep you CANT get.’

Never mind war mode, Tantrum Tate seems to be in War and Peace mode.

The Community Note was very clear.

Of course, it’s far from the first thing Andrew Tate has unilaterally declared ‘gay’, including, but not limited to –

Loving your wife The Haka Being impressed by a woman’s beauty Wanting a woman to be president Being 40 with fewer than five children

Let’s take a look at the reactions to his latest bigoted nonsense.

Fellas, is it gay to…sleep? pic.twitter.com/lPybL9WYy5 — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) December 17, 2024

“Sleeping soundly is for overtly homosexual men”

Honestly, I wish. Sad to say my eye bags tell a very different story. https://t.co/HIrGRC4fzp — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 17, 2024

Let's spin the wheel to find out what Andrew thinks is gay today. And it's… *clicks past taking showers, bicep curls, getting good grades*…Sleep! It is gay to sleep! https://t.co/M2M7jt0M3m — Shane Morris (@GShaneMorris) December 17, 2024

‘sleep is for gays’ is the single most egregious piece of misinformation I have ever seen on this app https://t.co/EtHJVJZWjH — Will (@WillBeckman_) December 17, 2024

As Chairman of the @LGBTCons I can confirm that every single homosexual man in the world gets approximately 12 hours uninterrupted sleep a night – it’s actually mandatory to be gay. Permanently shirtless men like Andrew only need 1 hour a night because they are so manly & hetero. https://t.co/jBuPTEI8iv — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) December 17, 2024

Sleeping is gay

Sleeping soundly is gay

Blocking people is gay

Not owning any crypto is gay

Not having anxiety is Gay – Andrew Tate 2024 https://t.co/DPv4RplFZb — UGO & The Big Steppers (@UGOOOTWEETS) December 17, 2024

Andrew Tate must be struggling with those legal bills, because he wrote a full length essay on here about why getting a full nights sleep is gay — Blair Rizz Project (@Fake_Anarchy) December 17, 2024

Well everyone, sleep is now gay. Also, not having crippling anxiety about the state of the world is also gay. https://t.co/iBKirsl0D1 — Mr. Dr. Kalashnikov (@Spiteful_Design) December 17, 2024

Take some magnesium before bed bro — Gordon (@AltcoinGordon) December 16, 2024

Reduce caffeine and have a little fibre before bed. 8 hours!!! — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 17, 2024

Andrew Tate, on waking up from a long lie in: "Oh no…. Oh god no. What have I done. Oh god." pic.twitter.com/19SBzmxstX — Gary Barratt (@GaryBarratt) December 17, 2024

Did anyone really read that? Be honest — Sny_Tzu (@snytzu) December 16, 2024

Sleep-deprivation can do terrible things to the mind.

Andrew Tate’s lack of sleep explains his insanity. It makes so much sense now. https://t.co/COQEMcBXVk — Jamie Strudwick ️‍ (@JamieStrud) December 17, 2024

