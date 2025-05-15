‘Which movie title would make the worst possible name for a dating app?’ – 21 wildly unsuitable but incredibly funny suggestions
The very nature of a name for a dating app is that it should feel friendly, safe and trustworthy. And that’s as it should be, but it also means they can sound a little bit dull.
A bright spark on the AskReddit page called Inevitable-Stress168 came up with a very entertaining question to liven things up a little:
Which movie title would make the worst possible name for a dating app?
Prompting lots of replies which are very amusing, but will thankfully never, ever be used in real life.
1.
‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’
–Designer_Acid
2.
‘The Last of Us’
–Chumlee1917
3.
‘The Fast and the Furious’
–encryptedcake
4.
‘Misery’
–Gardenamelia
5.
‘Gone in 60 Seconds’
–Prestigious_Emu6039
6.
‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’
–john_the_quain
7.
‘Mission Impossible’
–MartelKombat
8.
‘Knocked Up’
–Prestigious_Emu6039
9.
‘He’s Just Not That Into You’
–Skoltheus
10.
‘Y tu mamá también’
–Independent-Bike8810
11.
’50 First Dates’
–InsertNovelAnswer