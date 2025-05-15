‘Which movie title would make the worst possible name for a dating app?’ – 21 wildly unsuitable but incredibly funny suggestions

Social Media r/AskReddit

The very nature of a name for a dating app is that it should feel friendly, safe and trustworthy. And that’s as it should be, but it also means they can sound a little bit dull.

A bright spark on the AskReddit page called Inevitable-Stress168 came up with a very entertaining question to liven things up a little:

Which movie title would make the worst possible name for a dating app?

Prompting lots of replies which are very amusing, but will thankfully never, ever be used in real life.

1.

‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’

–Designer_Acid

2.

‘The Last of Us’

–Chumlee1917

3.

‘The Fast and the Furious’

–encryptedcake

4.

‘Misery’

–Gardenamelia

5.

‘Gone in 60 Seconds’

–Prestigious_Emu6039

6.

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

–john_the_quain

7.

‘Mission Impossible’

–MartelKombat

8.

‘Knocked Up’

–Prestigious_Emu6039

9.

‘He’s Just Not That Into You’

–Skoltheus

10.

‘Y tu mamá también’

–Independent-Bike8810

11.

’50 First Dates’

–InsertNovelAnswer