Our 25 favourite funny and festive Bluesky Christmas posts

At the time of writing, it’s one week to Christmas Day, and three weeks into works’ nights out season. The Christmas jumpers have had their annual trip to the pub, the tree is almost certainly up by now, and if you haven’t started your gift shopping, thoughts and prayers.

We’ve been scrolling through Bluesky to find out what the people over there have been saying about it, and these 25 are festively funny.

We hope you find a few crackers.

Regarding Christmas or presents in general; if I can’t smell it, eat it or smoke it – I don’t want it. — Kath (@kathyburke.bsky.social) December 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM

[watching the santa tracker] my pizza is going to get so cold — slate (@pleasebegneiss.bsky.social) December 15, 2024 at 6:58 PM

friend: let’s watch a christmas movie me: [putting lord of the rings on] friend: i said a christmas movie me: there’s elves — RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 16, 2024 at 1:10 AM

Did you hear about Scrooge? Yeah, completely different guy now. Keeps Christmas in his heart. No, he’s still a moneylender; foreclosed on that orphanage last week. Bought ‘em a turkey though — ceej (@ceej.online) December 14, 2024 at 3:39 PM

CAROLERS: O christmas tree O christmas tree ME: (from the back) it’s a wreath an O christmas tree is called a wreath — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) December 17, 2024 at 12:02 AM

Ariana: Santa, tell me if you're really there / Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here next year / Santa, tell me if he really cares / 'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here next year

Santa: I… I deliver toys — Todd in the Shadows (@shadowtodd.bsky.social) December 17, 2024 at 6:47 AM

when you’re wrapping presents and the scissors don’t do the glide thing it’s like “dang i thought we knew each other like that” — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) December 13, 2024 at 3:31 PM

oh, you love christmas? name five crimes santa has committed — nicky the friendly shark (@mostlysharks.bsky.social) December 16, 2024 at 12:54 AM

