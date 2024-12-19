Entertainment films

Someone asked people to share the ‘funniest movie scene’ of all time, and this Step Brothers clip has to be up there – 11 five-star reviews

Poke Staff. Updated December 19th, 2024

At this time of year, people are getting ready to enjoy the Christmas TV schedule, which traditionally features some excellent films – many of them classics, others brand new.

On Twitter/X, Emir Han asked people to share what they felt were great comedy moments from films – suggesting this scene from ‘The Other Guys’.

Of course, opinions were divided on the merits of the Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Eva Mendes interaction, but it prompted a lot of alternative suggestions – such as these.

A popular choice was this family car scene from another Will Ferrell film, Step Brothers.

Does Will Ferrell insist on one ‘idiot man berating a woman’ moment in all his films? Anyway, here’s what people had to say about it.

Great cast.

Source Jeremy H/T Emir Han Image Screengrab