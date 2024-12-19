Someone asked people to share the ‘funniest movie scene’ of all time, and this Step Brothers clip has to be up there – 11 five-star reviews

Entertainment films

At this time of year, people are getting ready to enjoy the Christmas TV schedule, which traditionally features some excellent films – many of them classics, others brand new.

On Twitter/X, Emir Han asked people to share what they felt were great comedy moments from films – suggesting this scene from ‘The Other Guys’.

Funniest movie scene of all time? I’ll start: pic.twitter.com/vG7nmfbQ6Z — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) December 17, 2024

Of course, opinions were divided on the merits of the Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Eva Mendes interaction, but it prompted a lot of alternative suggestions – such as these.

A popular choice was this family car scene from another Will Ferrell film, Step Brothers.

I wouldn’t say of all time, but a top one for me was in Step Brothers when dude and his family are singing Sweet Child of Mine in the car. pic.twitter.com/kT4TeGtuu8 — Jeremy (@DatDudeJeremy) December 17, 2024

Does Will Ferrell insist on one ‘idiot man berating a woman’ moment in all his films? Anyway, here’s what people had to say about it.

this is actually fucking good man https://t.co/8JnAqFtKV7 — Tony Cota (@AccidentalSoul) December 18, 2024

I am not sure how much of it is real, but was and still am really impressed with this scene. When you can actually sing, it must be hard make yourself sing flat when everyone else is on key. Also, great song choice. — Graeybase (@Graeybase) December 18, 2024

This is where I fell in love with Kathryn Hahn — XXXVII (@iAmKingNaj_) December 18, 2024

. One of the funniest movies ever. — HUMBLEFINE® (@kUrtOnME) December 19, 2024

I didnt know that this exists. You enriched my life. — Micha Zimmer ☀️ (@micha_zimmer) December 18, 2024

How much he rags on his wife during her solo is particularly funny. So uncalled for… — Rob Adamson (@RobAdamson19) December 18, 2024

could watch this a million times never gets old https://t.co/poX2p8T2ty — November Queen ♏️♛ (@NovemberQueen32) December 18, 2024

I always tell my brother this would be him & his family https://t.co/HKsqzSsAXK — coqueta lexx❤️‍ (@lexx_ay) December 18, 2024

The amount of times I watched this on YouTube https://t.co/NOD6NcMRcn — Auntie. (@Bb___Bri) December 17, 2024

Had to do this scene as a pledge in front of a room of baked dudes watching Sunday night football. I was Derek https://t.co/mjg4yCSnGl — Slim (@Clempsin) December 18, 2024

Great cast.

dude and his family??? that’s Mark S. and Agatha Harkness you’re talking about https://t.co/aK1bvBis16 — C H O N P S (@anachonps) December 17, 2024

