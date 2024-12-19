People of a certain age have been sharing what clubbing was like in the ’90s – 17 mad for it memories

Twitter 1990s nightclub

If you can remember what it was like clubbing in the Nineties, I’ve got some bad news for you: you’re old.

At least that’s according to whippersnapper X user @Christo03770888, who unfortunately missed the decade of Madchester and warehouse raves.

To get a glimpse into what nightlife was like in the bygone age of 30 years ago, they threw out this question to their followers:

Old people what was it like clubbing in the 90’s ? — bad cat (@Christo03770888) December 16, 2024

And old timers were all too happy to crawl out of their retirement homes to offer these replies…

1.

It was the best. No bullshit. Good music. Smoke where you want. No one moaning. No mobiles. All nighters. No commercial manufactured fake bollox, the atmosphere was genuine. A world away from today. — Allergic 2 BS (@A_2_Bs) December 16, 2024

2.

Amazing. Thought I’d be out dancing 5 nights a week for the rest of my life… the Pixies, Rage Against the Machine, Nine Inch Nails, Sisters of Mercy… such a flow of music and energy and life! — Prof Alice Roberts (@theAliceRoberts) December 16, 2024

3.

4.

Nice. We even got a good job and own a house . How’s clubbing right now ? — Alex Vanuxem (@Drolfons) December 16, 2024

5.

In the late 1900s we raved until they were shutdown and moved into warehouse clubs. It was intense and we are glad that people didn’t have cameras.

When a rave goes right then the crowd of particle-humans behave like a Bose-Einstein condensate.

It is a spiritual experience. pic.twitter.com/jpA0CUaquW — The Irreverence (@The_Irreverence) December 16, 2024

6.

It was a world of red bull, sticky carpets, cigarette smoke, unlicensed cabs and fabulous dance anthems. — Tim Bennett (@hellotimbennett) December 16, 2024

7.

it was fantastic

there were all the clubs add to that the raves n warehouse partys the dance music then was IMO the best especially 90s old school garage n alot of the rave tunes too , no mugs standin around filmin each other n takin selfies nobody give a Fuk about all that it… — Road Morons (@simon71084058) December 16, 2024

8.

OK 1. For a start we’re not that old and 2. Fucking amazing — XRP London is Ready (@Soalloverthis) December 16, 2024

9.