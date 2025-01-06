Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo said Christianity is the only religion that treats women as equals – thoughts and prayers with his notifications

Twitter religion

Another day, another Kevin Sorbo bad take.

The American actor known primarily for having the title role in the Hercules TV series is a paid-up member of the MAGA Conspiracy Theory Club, having shared such nuggets of wisdom as –

Kamala Harris should use a racial slur to prove she’s black.

Debt cancellation is the same as abortion.

Anti-Covid mask rules are somehow stronger than ID rules for voting.

His latest piece of bigoted nonsense saw him take a pop at other religions, while clearly having not much of a clue about his own.

There were quite a few issues with that, and people wasted no time telling him about them, and just generally mocking him.

That would explain all those female Popes — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 5, 2025

The most common reference to women in the Bible is to tell them to shut up lmao https://t.co/PbkwMSmdPv — Strewth! ️‍⚧️️‍ (@StrewthQueen) January 5, 2025

I genuinely don’t think religious men are capable of grasping what it’s like to be on the other side of the aisle… like at all https://t.co/uKlMTMjvL6 — neon your nuts (@neon_heartbeat) January 4, 2025

Just wait until Kevin reads about what Lot did with his daughters! https://t.co/SXb8b2GuRm — Dr Mark D'Arcy (@markoftheD) January 4, 2025

Remember when this guy had a job? https://t.co/ECeFbaMvpz — Ben Pobjie (@HartWexford) January 4, 2025

Which record is this? I make shit up? https://t.co/Tp9PU4ruOG — Xandra (@carriecalista) January 5, 2025

where did you learn your history … or lack thereof … — Greytown (Te Hūpēnui) (@NZPoetry) January 4, 2025

"Women, be subject to your husbands as to the Lord" (Ephesians 5:22). You can believe whatever you want but that's not very equal. — Dispatches and drama from Seattle protest scene (@bennetthaselton) January 4, 2025

Women are equal in the Bible, as long as they don’t speak and obey the man who currently has ownership of them. Kevin Sorbo hasn’t read a Bible in his life. https://t.co/t3V7Aw16w8 — Jenny Del Toro (@FunCoolGirl10) January 4, 2025

Ummmm… I think he forgot to check a little thing called history before posting this. https://t.co/2q2wj3XT1O — Matthew Hackett (@MatthewJHackett) January 4, 2025

was hercules dropped on his head as a baby? https://t.co/sA1az6qrvc — TimNorrie@Home. (@TheCoot5) January 5, 2025

Dan McClellan, author and scholar of religion and the Bible, came armed with actual knowledge to counteract whatever Sorbo was bringing.

Christianity on the whole has never upheld women as true equals. Some minority streams of tradition have done this despite Christian tradition, but the majority of Christianity dogmatically suppresses the agency of women. Kevin's claim is profoundly misguided & ignorant. https://t.co/uQbFaDiWWZ — Dan McClellan (@maklelan) January 4, 2025

