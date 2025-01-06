Twitter religion

Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo said Christianity is the only religion that treats women as equals – thoughts and prayers with his notifications

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 6th, 2025

Another day, another Kevin Sorbo bad take.

The American actor known primarily for having the title role in the Hercules TV series is a paid-up member of the MAGA Conspiracy Theory Club, having shared such nuggets of wisdom as –

Kamala Harris should use a racial slur to prove she’s black.

If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves.

Debt cancellation is the same as abortion.

So my body my choice… except for when it comes to student loan debt? That’s when someone else should step in?

Anti-Covid mask rules are somehow stronger than ID rules for voting.

It’s harder to get into some restaurants in New York than it is to vote.

His latest piece of bigoted nonsense saw him take a pop at other religions, while clearly having not much of a clue about his own.

For the record: Christianity is the only religion to ever uphold women as true equals. Every other religion is about suppression through force and coercion.

There were quite a few issues with that, and people wasted no time telling him about them, and just generally mocking him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Dan McClellan, author and scholar of religion and the Bible, came armed with actual knowledge to counteract whatever Sorbo was bringing.

