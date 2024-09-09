Twitter actors takedowns

Kevin Sorbo asked for people’s favourite conspiracy theories and got owned into next year – 14 top responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2024

Kevin Sorbo, who used to play the part of Hercules in the hit TV series, was always more renowned for his muscles than his brain. He could have been built like Steve Buscemi (meaning no disrespect to that absolute legend) and it would still have been the case.

Let’s take a look at the wit and wisdom of Kevin Sorbo.

When exactly in Earth's history did the climate not change?

Remember when we treated the flu with tea, soup, and saltines instead of communism.

If CNN+ had pronouns they’d be was/were.

Biden runs for President and loses twice. His third time he receives 81 million votes. Hollywood loves a good underdog story

We expect he has trouble deciding which is his favourite conspiracy theory, yet that’s what he asked others to do.

What’s your favorite “conspiracy” theory?

Some of the responses were pretty much what you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

But by far the most popular ‘conspiracy theory’ was a lot closer to home for poor old KSorbs.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

You get the picture, and so – presumably – does he.

