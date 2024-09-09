Kevin Sorbo asked for people’s favourite conspiracy theories and got owned into next year – 14 top responses
Kevin Sorbo, who used to play the part of Hercules in the hit TV series, was always more renowned for his muscles than his brain. He could have been built like Steve Buscemi (meaning no disrespect to that absolute legend) and it would still have been the case.
Let’s take a look at the wit and wisdom of Kevin Sorbo.
We expect he has trouble deciding which is his favourite conspiracy theory, yet that’s what he asked others to do.
Some of the responses were pretty much what you’d expect.
1.
The one about Trump being a successful businessman!!!
— MisAmigosGotArrested (@giraffea417) September 7, 2024
2.
Hitler sent troops to Antartica and they never came back
— Humble Flow (@HumbleFlow) September 7, 2024
3.
Alien autopsy
— Perry ♋️ (@PerryBadeaux) September 7, 2024
4.
The "Avril Lavigne was replaced by a body double" one is pretty amusing.
— Eve Edison (@lastpowerranger) September 7, 2024
5.
Gotta stick with the classics that we didn't land on the moon in the 60s.
— the master baker (@sanityunfilterd) September 7, 2024
6.
Birds aren’t real
— Brian (@brtong_) September 7, 2024
But by far the most popular ‘conspiracy theory’ was a lot closer to home for poor old KSorbs.
7.
The one that claims you're an actor
— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 7, 2024
8.
This one. https://t.co/ffccuMycoI pic.twitter.com/dkMwKKL2pF
— Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) September 7, 2024
9.
That Hollywood canceled you over your political views when it’s just because you’re a shitty actor https://t.co/T0R0zDTefz
— Steely Dave (@DRA080) September 7, 2024
10.
That you’re working. https://t.co/TWqLv8ptrT
— M-A.Stay’Legit™️ (@BagdMilkSoWhat) September 7, 2024
11.
Some people believe that you're an actor but I haven't seen you in anything in 3 decades @ksorbs https://t.co/ecQuJ5PFdL
— Michael Burry (@TheMichaelBurry) September 8, 2024
12.
The one that implies you can act.
— ℍ (@TeahCartel) September 7, 2024
13.
The one where you think Hollywood blacklisted you but it was really that you're just a shitty actor that isn't really all that and a bag of chips. https://t.co/jExGGzTMw8
— Autocorrect (@demonbirtherx3) September 7, 2024
14.
The one where people claimed that the guy who portrayed Hercules was a good actor. https://t.co/uYTF6tg1UQ
— John Clark (@GazetteJClark13) September 7, 2024
You get the picture, and so – presumably – does he.
Someone call the coroner, I’ve found a dead body
https://t.co/a2fO1VY4C4 pic.twitter.com/33unzt8nUs
— Idea Monkey (@BringBackMonkey) September 7, 2024
READ MORE
Of the many excellent takedowns of Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo’s Magarific comment on Kamala Harris’s race, one took the limelight
Image Screengrab, Screengrab