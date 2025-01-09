US climate change donald trump

The Los Angeles wildfires sent this Donald Trump ‘science’ exchange viral and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2025

The images emerging from the Los Angeles wildfires are truly terrifying, with five people killed (at the time of writing) and many landmarks threatened by this unprecedented catastrophe.

And also this, from rather closer up.

An unimaginable horror.

Talking of which, the fires sent this clip of once and future president Donald Trump talking climate – and science – with people who know more – so much more – about this sort of thing than he does, and you’ll be bellowing into next year and beyond (and it’s still only January).

Good luck, everybody.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump talking water is a hilarious but mostly terrifying glimpse of the next four years of Trump America

Source @Ronxyz00