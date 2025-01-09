The Los Angeles wildfires sent this Donald Trump ‘science’ exchange viral and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

US climate change donald trump

The images emerging from the Los Angeles wildfires are truly terrifying, with five people killed (at the time of writing) and many landmarks threatened by this unprecedented catastrophe.

imagine looking at this and thinking climate change isn’t real pic.twitter.com/UgBGM0K0RB — kira (@kirawontmiss) January 8, 2025

And also this, from rather closer up.

The wind gusts are devastating. Truly a hurricane of fire. Video: @stuartpalley pic.twitter.com/b2fprFAgTC — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 9, 2025

An unimaginable horror.

Talking of which, the fires sent this clip of once and future president Donald Trump talking climate – and science – with people who know more – so much more – about this sort of thing than he does, and you’ll be bellowing into next year and beyond (and it’s still only January).

Here’s Trump’s response to California wildfire in 2020. Official: If we ignore science, we’re not going to succeed in protecting California. Trump: It will start getting cooler. You just watch. Official: I wish science agreed with you. Trump: I don’t think science knows,… pic.twitter.com/zsJIZRlOjK — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 8, 2025

Good luck, everybody.

Who are you going to believe? Science or Trump? It’s winter in California right now, by the way. pic.twitter.com/qfYYqrObGN — Aaron Smith (@Aaronsmith333) January 9, 2025

How is it no one has jumped up and grabbed him by collar and scream? — Knight RaV1N Networks (@KnightRaV1NNet) January 8, 2025

We’re so royally fucked. And I mean all of us. Sold to the highest bidder to shut us up so they can make even more money. You can’t eat money, you can’t drink money – but it will buy them the bunkers they need to survive when they make our planet uninhabitable to us. https://t.co/PJLugS9K3R — Melanie During, PhD. ⛏ (@MelanieDuring) January 9, 2025

This is why people hate him. — Stix Figures Gaming (@StixFigures) January 8, 2025

He had me at “I don’t think.” https://t.co/XD3pPLe3uX — Larkin Warren (@LarkinWarren) January 9, 2025

“Science doesn’t know what I know. I know more than science ever will.” — Mr. Hair (@DonaldsHair2012) January 8, 2025

To conclude …

He’s such an evil asshole we often forget what a fucking idiot he is. https://t.co/DEuQHGSKe4 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 8, 2025

