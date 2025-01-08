Donald Trump talking water is a hilarious but mostly terrifying glimpse of the next four years of Trump America

US donald trump water

Donald Trump feels like he’s already been back in the White House for two years but it’s still (at the time of writing) 12 days until his inauguration.

And if you want a glimpse into the sort of thing we can expect pretty much every day, for the next four years, then look no further than the once and future commander-in-chief talking water.

It’s a hilarious but most terrifying glimpse of what’s in store in 2024. And 2025. And 2026. And …

Trump: “It’s called rain. It comes down from heaven. And they want to do no water comes out of the shower. It goes drip drip drip … you can have all the water you want. It makes no difference.” pic.twitter.com/Td6eMHYRjs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

Comes down from heaven, you say, Mr President?

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Remember, the media demanded think tank-level specific policy plans from Kamala Harris while her opponent would struggle to get a passing mark on a third grade book report https://t.co/sIb49tYPI6 — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) January 7, 2025

And he got elected A SECOND TIME ?!? — HispanicJ. ☺️ (@thelifeofjorge) January 7, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, the President elect of the United States. https://t.co/3dD1etFzQW —  Dr. Waitman W. Beorn (waitmanwbeorn.com on ) (@waitmanb) January 7, 2025

“In certain areas we have so much water we don’t know what to do with it” I’m just imagining one of his team has seen the sea for the first time and reported back. — Mr Ro-Jo (@Rojoclick) January 7, 2025

Millions of people voted for this. Millions. For a man who uses a press conference to drone on about water pressure. It’s like we’re living inside a Seinfeld episode. https://t.co/1TIgUBgYFE — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) January 7, 2025

77 million voters picked this. — Hawk Tuah Democrat (@JonahLandergan) January 7, 2025

So we’re officially back to these stupid rambling Trump press conferences smh https://t.co/malrSPqDsF — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 7, 2025

For good or ill, there’s no disputing one thing.

No question.

