US donald trump water

Donald Trump talking water is a hilarious but mostly terrifying glimpse of the next four years of Trump America

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2025

Donald Trump feels like he’s already been back in the White House for two years but it’s still (at the time of writing) 12 days until his inauguration.

And if you want a glimpse into the sort of thing we can expect pretty much every day, for the next four years, then look no further than the once and future commander-in-chief talking water.

It’s a hilarious but most terrifying glimpse of what’s in store in 2024. And 2025. And 2026. And …

Comes down from heaven, you say, Mr President?

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

For good or ill, there’s no disputing one thing.

No question.

READ MORE

Fox News said Donald Trump wasn’t the first US president to want Greenland and it’s already hot contender for the year’s funniest schoolboy error

Source @atrupar