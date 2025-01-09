Entertainment Matt Berry star wars

A voice actor has shared a video imagining Matt Berry playing Obi-Wan Kenobi and the force is strong with this one

David Harris. Updated January 9th, 2025

Voice actor and content creator Ben Kearns has uploaded a rather wonderful video to his Twitter account.

He’s captioned it with ‘If Matt Berry was Obi-Wan Kenobi’, and it’s absolutely perfect and hilarious in every way.

If you’re a fan of Star Wars or Matt Berry, you’ll love it. If you’re a fan of both, you’ll love it all the more.

Let’s take a look.

Glorious! Everyone was in agreement, a rare thing indeed on social media.

If Twitter isn’t your cup of tea, you can also find and follow Ben on TikTok, Instagram and Bluesky.

Source Ben Kearns Image Screengrab, Screengrab, Screengrab