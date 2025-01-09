A voice actor has shared a video imagining Matt Berry playing Obi-Wan Kenobi and the force is strong with this one

Entertainment Matt Berry star wars

Voice actor and content creator Ben Kearns has uploaded a rather wonderful video to his Twitter account.

He’s captioned it with ‘If Matt Berry was Obi-Wan Kenobi’, and it’s absolutely perfect and hilarious in every way.

If you’re a fan of Star Wars or Matt Berry, you’ll love it. If you’re a fan of both, you’ll love it all the more.

Let’s take a look.

If Matt Berry was Obi-Wan Kenobi pic.twitter.com/FPMJKoSJLC — Ben Kearnobi (@BenKearns6) January 7, 2025

Glorious! Everyone was in agreement, a rare thing indeed on social media.

If Twitter isn’t your cup of tea, you can also find and follow Ben on TikTok, Instagram and Bluesky.

