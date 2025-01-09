Yorkshire Tea played a blinder by including Lancashire in their new ad – Sarah Lancashire

Entertainment advertising

Sarah Lancashire CBE first entered the public eye as the glamorous and sweet Raquel in Coronation Street, but has recently won major plaudits for her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit series Happy Valley. It was that character she channelled when she appeared in Yorkshire Tea’s new advert.

“You’re quiet, Barry. Know something?” “Not me, I’m… gluten-free.” “He’s not.”

A worthy successor to Sir Patrick Stewart and Sean Bean – even though she’s not only named Lancashire, she’s from Oldham, which falls within the boundary of the historical county of Lancashire. Heresy!

TikTok users gave it a huge thumbs up.

1.

Your marketing department need a raise.

JW We’ve increased their biscuit rations.

yorkshiretea

2.

This is already the ad of the year.

Fairycat

3.

I’m going to have to rewatch Happy Valley for the tenth time…

Emily Jean

4.

Can’t believe I nearly skipped this one.

Lucy Keeling

5.

That’s absolutely fantastic. My favourite tea is Yorkshire but it’s ironic that you’ve hired Sarah Lancashire for this advert!!

Nic

6.

Great advert! Why on earth is Brian keeping cheese triangles in a drawer and not the fridge though?

Sandi

7.

Securi-tea anyone?

Percy and Betty

8.

The way I nearly screamed when I saw this 10/10 (it was on an ad break in 24 Hours in Police Custody too).

day.police romance author

9.

The first time that Lancashire and Yorkshire have worked together in years!

JP Bebbington

When they shared the ad on their Twitter/X account, they got the most Yorkshire compliment ever.

Aye it weren't bad. — John Russell. (@JackRussell1867) January 8, 2025

As a bonus, here’s Sir Patrick Stewart.

