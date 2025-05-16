Donald Trump said no-one uses the word ‘groceries’ any more – 13 funniest and totally on-point responses in your bagging area

US donald trump groceries

Time to return – briefly – to the world of Donald Trump, where the president’s been talking about the cost of living in America, where he’s been accused of not entirely living up to his election promises.

We mention it not because of broken pledges, important as they are, but because of his insistence that no-one uses the word ‘groceries’ any more apart from him because it’s such an old-fashioned word.

Here he is talking food prices in the US as he stopped off in the United Arab Emirates on his tour of the Middle East.

Trump to UAE president: “We have a term ‘groceries.’ It’s an old term but it means basically what you’re buying, food, it’s a pretty accurate term but it’s an old fashioned sound but groceries are down.” pic.twitter.com/TGe83GQyot — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2025

And we can’t believe either that he’s still doing this, or that no-one has quietly taken him to one side and put him right. Maybe they did and he fired them.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It’s literally the word to describe buying food. And he’s lying. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 15, 2025

2.

What is the other word for “groceries” that people have been using? https://t.co/0A5njsK7FQ — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) May 15, 2025

3.

Never heard of it Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m about to go food shopping at the food store. https://t.co/xqZbcEbrBY — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) May 16, 2025

4.

This rambling bag of dicks is completely out of touch with reality. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) May 15, 2025

5.

Can somebody tell the senile out of touch old man who has ever been able to comprehend in any way how the average American lives their lives that us peasants still call them groceries? https://t.co/yVBrUOynEn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 15, 2025

6.